Winning six of the 10 age groups, Team RL360 cyclists dominated the 2024 Dolan Bikes North West Youth League.
The league consisted of seven rounds with a rider’s best five results to count towards their position in the final overall standings.
The individual rounds were held at Southport, Carlisle, Litherland, Tameside, Pendle, Preston and Salt Ayre.
A total of 34 RL360 members took part in the event, with 20 of them contesting five or more rounds to maximise their final points totals.
The overall Team RL360 winners were Felix Thompson-Broadbent in the under-eight boys, Beatrice Brook in the under-eight girls, Tommy Bass in the under-12 boys, Poppy Clayton in the under-12 girls, Daniel Minay in the under-14 boys and Abi Clayton in the under-16 girls.
There were also overall podium positions for Theadora Gelling (second in the under-eight girls), Addien Morgans (third in under-eight girls) and Elliott Barron (second in under-10 boys).
The sixth and penultimate round of the league in Preston also incorporated the North West Youth Championships.
The championship titles and gold medals went to the winners on the day Felix Thompson-Broadbent, Beatrice Brook, Elliott Barron (under-10 boys), Tommy Bass, Poppy Clayton and Daniel Minay.
The silver medals were won by Theadora Gelling, George Looney (under-eight boys) and Abi Clayton, while Addien Morgans, Jenson Baglow (under-10 boys) and Tara Nelson (under-12 girls) picked up bronze in their respective classes.
DOT TILBURY