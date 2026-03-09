Isle of Man Netball’s Manx Rams team has moved up in the world rankings.
World Netball released its latest rankings earlier this week, with the Isle of Man senior national team moving up one place to 35th in the world.
The updated rankings incorporate international matches played between December 1 2025 and March 1 of this year, including the Manx Rams’ unbeaten performance in the recent Quad Nations Series in which they were crowned winners
The Isle of Man’s move to 35th place globally reflects the continued progress of the national programme and the ongoing commitment to developing the sport locally while competing on the international stage.
Commenting on the latest rankings, Isle of Man Netball president Pip Cross said: ‘This rise in the rankings is a fantastic achievement for Isle of Man Netball and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our players, coaches and volunteers.
‘We are proud to see the island represented on the international stage and remain focused on continuing that upward momentum.’
Isle of Man Netball is currently seeking sponsorship to support the continued development of the national programme and its international ambitions.
Businesses or organisations interested in supporting the team are encouraged to get in touch to discuss partnership opportunities by contacting [email protected]
