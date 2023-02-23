Gracie Barra Isle of Man took a small group from its adult competition Jiu-Jitsu squad to the IBJJF London International Open last weekend and achieved some great results.
These came only a month after the Hills Meadow-based club’s success at the IBJJF European Championships in Paris.
The IBJJF is the largest Jiu-Jitsu tournament federation in the world and holds several of the biggest competitions which feature competitors from around the globe.
Current British Nogi champion and multiple European medallist Hayley Curtis entered a number of divisions for this tournament including the featherweight Gi in which she convincingly won her semi-final on points to take silver on the podium.
She then entered the ‘Absolute’ open weight division and again won her semi-final on points against a heavier opponent to take a well-deserved silver.
She returned for Nogi in the adult middleweight division (two weight classes above her own) while nursing an injury and put on a great performance in the semi-final but ultimately lost on points and took default bronze.
Previous regional medallist and first-time IBJJF international competitor Sarah Redmond had a fantastic quarter-final victory, winning on points and achieving bronze in the featherweight division.
A great achievement and step up for Redmond who has had fantastic performances in the last few months and looks likely to go on to achieve much more in 2023 at this higher competitive level.
Another first-time IBJJF international competitor Laurie Eve fought hard in the semi-final of his medium heavy match which went full time and was then down to the referee’s decision.
Unfortunately, it was decided not in his favour and he took default bronze.
He was back in his first ever Nogi match the following day and came up against a very experienced competitor in the final which meant he took default silver.
The club’s head coach Conrad Roberts added: ‘After the success of the IBJJF Gi Europeans last month and what the squad achieved here in London this weekend we are already looking strong for 2023.
‘We have numerous upcoming tournaments to continue to develop and push the team.
‘Our next one is in March where we are taking our junior squad back to London for the Compnet UK National.
‘Thanks to the Crown Group Limited for sponsorship which helps the squad with travel costs.’