There was a successful start for the Utmost Wealth-sponsored Isle of Man Swim Club team competing in the second session of the Robin Hood Open Meet in Sheffield recently.
Two brilliant bronze medal performances opened proceedings in the 200 metres breaststroke: 10-year-old Una Pease claimed the first bronze when clocking three minutes 49.59 seconds, while Tallulah Wilson touched the wall in 3:36.65 in the age 11 event.
The Manx team also packed the top half of the age 12 field, with Rhiannon Corrin and Darcy Killey fifth and sixth respectively separated by less than a second. Holly Wilson swam well to place eighth in 3:35.26, with Amelie Henson just behind her in 11th.
Further up the age groups, Beth Christian took 14-year-old bronze in a solid early-season time of 3:23.98, while Sophie Christian swam to a superb silver in the age 15 event in 3:15.45.
Finally, Ellie Johnson closed out the Manx 200m breaststroke swims in style by taking the 16-and-over gold in a rapid new lifetime best of 3:03.08.
The Manx goldrush continued in the 100m backstroke with nine-year-old Henry Mackenzie claiming gold in 1:35.16, while Adam Shuttleworth claimed S15 gold in a superb lifetime best of 1:13.62.
There was a brace of silvers from usual suspects Ed Pearson and Carter Kneale, Pearson in the 12-year-olds in 1:17.66 while Kneale set a new lifetime best of 1:15.72 in the 13-year-olds just ahead of Jacob Garczynski in bronze, with Charley Bevan also having a good swim in fourth clocking 1:17.10.
There was another great swim from 10-year-old Jacob Wright who touched home in 1:37.40 for bronze, while Thomas Mackenzie finished a solid seventh in the age 12s just ahead of Charlie Larrosa.
Henry Mackenzie added to his growing medal collection with 50m breaststroke silver in a swift 49.89s, with Jacob Wright also adding to his haul with age 10 silver and Evan Rowlands having a good swim in sixth.
Oscar Garczynski was another to deliver a superb performance, claiming age 11 gold in 44.68, while there were solid swims behind him from Harry Parkes in sixth and Thomas McEvoy in ninth.
Oscar’s older brother Jacob Garczynski was expected to impress in the 50m breaststroke and he did not disappoint, claiming a superb age 13 gold medal in a rapid new lifetime best of 34.34 which sees him sitting in a heady sixth place in the British rankings.
In the age 12 category Eli Birchenough placed an excellent fourth in 43.81, while twins Callum and Aiden Leslie placed fifth and sixth in 45.09 and 45.56 respectively just ahead of George Lee and Zach Barlow in eighth and ninth.
Ben Wright swam well for seventh place in the age 13s, while 14-year-old Cameron Leslie sped down the pool to a new personal best of 40.85.
Fifteen-year-old Josh Hollamby took fourth place in 35.75, while Dylan Larrosa finished in the same position in the 16-and-overs in 34.81 ahead of Adam Shuttleworth in seventh and Jacob Craine in eighth.
In the 100m butterfly, 15-year-old Holly McEvoy had a fantastic swim when producing a brilliant new lifetime best of 1:21.90 to claim the bronze medal. Sophie Christian and Megan Cowley also had good swims taking sixth and seventh places respectively.
In the age 12 event the Manx girls packed the top half of the field, with Olivia Williamson in fourth, Jorja Hedley fifth, Darcy O’Rourke seventh and Caitlin Kirby in eighth.
Olivia’s younger sister Megan had a good swim to take sixth place in the age 11 age-group, while 14-year-old Aoife Hughes was just outside the medals in fourth place.
The medal success continued in the 200m freestyle with Ed Pearson taking a superb gold in a swift 2:16.83, with Manx team-mate Oscar Maddrell in the silver medal position, both well clear of the rest of the field.
Eli Birchenough, George Lee and Zach Barlow also swam well and occupied 12th to 12th places in a strong field of experienced long-course swimmers.
Not to be outdone by Pearson, Carter Kneale took 13-year-old gold also a massive six seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Joey and Ben Wright also had good swims to place sixth and ninth, while 14-year-old Cameron Leslie continued his good form taking sixth place in 2:27.72.
The medal run was continued by Thomas Caine and Jacob Craine in the 16-and-overs, Thomas taking silver in 2:11.52 and Jacob the bronze in 2:15.59, while Adam Shuttleworth also won another gold in the S15 class in 2:23.99.
Amongst the 11-year-olds, Charlie Larrosa finished in a good fifth place in 2:45.89, with Thomas Mackenzie taking 10th in 2:51.04.
There were some fantastic swims by the Manx girls in the 200m backstroke. Twelve-year-old Saoirse Gell had a fantastic swim when clocking a new lifetime best of 3:26.45, while Lily Walkingshaw also swam well taking eighth place in the age 13s in 3:19.66.
The morning session concluded with the Manx team ending as they had started it with a victory and gold medal, Kaya Reynolds having a great swim to take the gold medal in the age 15 200m backstroke in a rapid 2:45.5.
