The Manx Rally was named the best event in last season’s Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Championship.
It’s the second year in a row the island rally has picked up the award.
A spokesperson for organisers Manx Auto Sport said: ‘We would also like to take the time to say a huge thank you to our volunteers, organisers and everyone who helps run the Manx Rally, especially when you take into account the hard work and time taken out of their days to help create such special and memorable events.
‘We are especially proud to be crowned the best event when you take into account all the amazing and high-profile rallies we compare to in the championship calendar.
‘We would also like to extend our thanks to all the competitors both local, Protyre competitors and further afield for supporting our rally.
‘Finally a big thank you to the Department of Infrastructure and Department of Home Affairs, who without them we would not have had a rally.’
The Manx event’s communication officer John Dalrymple and social media officer George Quayle were present at the championship’s awards evening to collect the prize on behalf of Manx Auto Sport.
The event will start with a shakedown session on Friday morning for all competitors.
Then the competitive action will begin at around midday and run through Friday afternoon and evening before a further full day on Saturday, ahead of a late afternoon finish back at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.
Event regulations are due to be published early this month and entries will open shortly afterwards.