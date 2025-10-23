There will be two new races at the 2026 Classic TT, taking the total for the event up to six.
Organisers say the introduction of the Junior 600 Race and the Ultra Lightweight Race will give ‘fresh excitement, nostalgia, and variety of iconic machinery than ever before’.
A spokesperson for the event, which will again run alongside the Manx Grand Prix next August said: ‘In a move that rekindles one of the most celebrated eras of road racing, the Junior 600 Classic TT will see pre-injection 600cc Supersport bikes roar back onto the Mountain Course.
‘This is the return of a class once dominated by TT greats such as Steve Hislop, Philip McCallen, Ian Simpson, Iain Duffus and Jim Moodie.
‘Fans can expect a line-up of ‘90s icons including the Honda CBR600F, early Yamaha R6s, Suzuki GSX-R 600s and Kawasaki ZX-6Rs - machines that defined the early years of Supersport racing.’
The class will also qualify for the Senior Classic TT, lining up alongside the Formula One and Lightweight categories in what’s sure to be an unmissable finale to the event.
Also joining the 2026 schedule is a dedicated Ultra-Lightweight Classic TT. Running alongside the Lightweight Race, this gives recognition to Supersport 400cc machines while also opening the door for 125cc two-strokes to make a return to the Mountain Circuit.
The spokesperson added: ‘These smaller but fiercely competitive machines will take centre stage once more, bringing back the spirit of the Ultra Lightweight TT - a fan favourite that delivered unforgettable battles during the 1990s featuring the likes of Ian Lougher, Robert Dunlop and Joey Dunlop.
‘The Formula One, Historic Junior, and Historic Senior races remain at the heart of the Classic TT, continuing to showcase the best road racers in the world on a mouth-watering mix of exotic machines from the 1960s through the 1990s.
‘With more classes, more variety, and more nostalgia-fuelled action than ever, the 2026 Classic TT is shaping up to be a not to be missed celebration of motorcycle racing history.’
PROPOSED CLASSIC TT SCHEDULE
Sunday, August 16
Afternoon qualifying (Manx Grand Prix only)
-----------
Monday, August 17
Evening qualifying (optional for CTT)
-----------
Tuesday, August 18
Evening qualifying (optional for CTT)
-----------
Wednesday, August 19
Evening qualifying
-----------
Thursday, August 20
Evening qualifying
-----------
Friday, August 21
Morning qualifying
Afternoon qualifying
-----------
Saturday, August 22
Supertwin Manx Grand Prix (three laps)
Classic TT qualifying
Supersport Manx Grand Prix (four laps)
Classic TT qualifying
-----------
Sunday, August 23
Rest day/contingency session
-----------
Monday, August 24
Junior Manx Grand Prix (three laps)
Senior Manx Grand Prix (four laps)
Historic Junior Classic TT (three laps)
-----------
Tuesday, August 25
Rest day/contingency session
-----------
Wednesday, August 16:
Formula One Classic TT (three laps)
TT Rewind Parade (one lap)
Classic Sidecar Parade (one lap)
Lightweight/Ultra Lightweight Classic TT (three laps)
Junior 600 Classic TT (three laps)
-----------
Thursday, August 27
Rest day/contingency session
-----------
Friday, August 28
Historic Senior Classic TT (three laps)
Senior Classic TT (four laps)
Headline Parade (one lap).
*The above schedule is subject to Road Closure approval by the Department for Infrastructure, in accordance to the Road Races Act 2016.
