Manx Rams squad named for Under-17 Challenge
Thursday 3rd November 2022 2:30 pm
Isle of Man Netball has announced its Manx Rams squad for the forthcoming Under-17 Netball Europe Challenge.
The prestigious tournament gets underway in Gibraltar next Friday, November 11 and continues until the Sunday.
The team, which is sponsored by Santander International, comprises the following players: Madeleine Butterworth, Poppy Irving, Holly Charmer, Sarah Long, Alisha Fitzgerald, Claire Mason, Hannah Halsall, Mackenzie Pizzey, Georgia Harding, Emily Rawlins, Mairi Harrison and Niamh Skillicorn.
The matches will be streamed live on Netball Europe’s official YouTube channel which can be found at https://youtube.com/c/netballeurope
