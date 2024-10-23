Locals performed well in the International Six Days Enduro in poor conditions in northwest Spain last week.
It rained most days and nights, flooding rivers and parts of the general going round Galicia.
The event was based at Silleda, an area normally blessed with good weather well into late autumn, but last week was exceptional.
The special tests became really cut up and Saturday’s final-day motocross became nothing short of a swamp by the time that almost 600 riders had raced six laps (for the clubbies) and 10 (for the World Trophy and Junior teams).
As reported in the Examiner, Max Ingham rode strongly on the all-new Triumph 250 four-stroke that he and Jamie McCanney have been helping develop.
The only bike of its type in the event, it attracted lots of interest and got Ingham to an individual gold medal and fifth place with Team GB in the Junior World Trophy, one ahead of hosts Spain.
He was 25th in the final mx and 48th overall of all the trophy riders, including the elite men in the World Trophy Team contest.
Speaking on social media this week, Ingham commented: ‘Wet and difficult week on the bike but we got the Triumph to the finish line! Started the week slow but got into it as it went on and showed some decent speed at times.
‘Got stuck in the final MX and lost a few minutes which affected my overall result but it was a really good week! The bike was faultless with zero issues along the way.
‘Now for some down time and think about next year’s plans.’
Southern MCC trio Craig Norrey, Mike Turner and Alistair Heginbotham also did well in the Club team contest.
Club chairman Norrey led by example on the 300 Beta and was reasonably well-placed throughout, finishing 63rd in the club class, with Turner 173rd on the 250 KTM four-stroke.
Debutant Heginbotham hit a problem with his 200 KTM’s rear brake on day two, ending chances of a medal. It leaked oil from the pressure switch which he couldn’t remedy in the short time available in the paddock, ultimately timing out.
Fixed overnight, he was allowed to restart on Wednesday, completing the rest of the week and was an amazing seventh club rider in Saturday’s motocross when he got a cracking early run in the first race when conditions were good, prior to another big downpour (jumping the road crossing on each lap).
His time was incidental but effectively he was 323rd, helping the team to 59th overall out of 124, sixth of the British teams.