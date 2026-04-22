Eight-year-old Summit Grappling Academy jiu-jitsu fighter Theodore Sloane made history at the European Kids IBJJF Championships in Dublin last weekend.
Taking place at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, the event attracted competitors from around the world and is one of the biggest a junior can do.
Competing in the pee-wee 33.20kg class, Theodore began in the quarter-finals where he was matched with a more experienced opponent, but his calmness and confidence shone as he dominated to take a win on advantage after a clean cross collar choke attempt.
In the semis, he fought back from being behind on points to score ahead of his opponent and keep the lead to take a points win.
In the final, he had to dig deep as he faced a very strong opponent. With there being no points or advantages scored by either fighter, the match went to referee decision where Theo was deemed the more attacking and dominant fighter and took the win, crowning him European champion, the youngest to date from the island.
Also fighting was seasoned competitor Alan Greenhalgh. Having moved up in belt level six months ago, he faced his toughest outing in the very competitive yellow belt division.
Alan's training and hard work showed on the mat in the semi-final where he worked against a physical and active opponent, using his technical knowledge and strength to get to a dominant position and secure the win with a shoulder-lock submission.
In the final, Alan faced the reigning champion where a very technically advanced match played out.
He countered his opponent’s attacking style with pressure and composure, narrowly missing out on gold by advantages with no points being scored against him in a closely-contended final.
The Hills Meadow-based gym wish to thank Hartford Homes whose support allows athletes to continue to take opportunities to compete at the highest level.
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