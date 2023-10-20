The Isle of Man will be represented for the first time at the Powerlifting Home Nations event in Northern Ireland on November 4.
A team of 12 will be travelling to Newtownabbey, County Antrim for the event taking place at Corr’s Corner Hotel a week on Saturday.
Six men and six women with ages ranging between 14 and 40 plus will be making their way to the event via Belfast to compete at the Home Nations against England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
Only two other Manx competitors have represented the island previously, at the 2022 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in New Zealand, so this will be a very exciting and historic time for all who are going.
The team categories they are competing in are as follows: Freya Weldon (sub junior), Lucy Norbury (junior), Jo Corr (open), Kate Divers (open), Kerry Kelly (masters), Jackie Wade (masters), Harry Lee (sub junior), Harry Morgan (sub junior), Eamon McKiernan (sub junior), Morgan Howard-Browne (junior), Lewis Runge (junior) and Kail De Los Reyes (open).
Looking forward to the event, Norbury commented: ‘Competing on a national level platform is something I dream of. I can’t wait to represent the Isle of Man.’
De Los Reyes is equally excited to represent the Isle of Man: ‘Hopefully it will encourage people to get fit and strong, and spread awareness of all the benefits that come with it,’ he said.
Finally Divers: ‘Representing the Isle of Man at my first off-island competition is exciting, terrifying but most of all a privilege.’