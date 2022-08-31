Manx Tri Club championships this Sunday at Ramsey
The Microgaming Manx Tri Club Championships take place this Sunday, based at Mooragh Park in Ramsey, starting at 9.30am.
There are sprint and standard distance races for both individuals and teams.
The sprint distances are 400 or 750-metre swim in Mooragh lake, followed by a 20km cycle in the Bride/Andreas area and a 5km run.
Standard distances are 1,500m swim/40km cycle and 10km run.
The 5km run is based in and around Mooragh Park/promenade area.
Course maps and full details can be found on the Manx Tri Club website (manxtriclub.com)
Entries closed last Sunday with a total number of 74 across the categories. Commonwealth Games team member Will Draper will be favourite for the standard distance event, where Corrin Leeming will be another to feature prominently.
Other names include top veteran Juan Kinley and former leading cyclist Andrew Roche.
Games swimmer Kiera Prentice will be in the sprint event, while team-mate Laura Kinley is entered for the team event alongside cyclist Gianni Epifani and Games marathon runner Ollie Lockley.
l Those with ambitions of representing the Isle of Man at triathlon in next year’s Island Games in Guernsey should email their details to [email protected]
Further info from Russell Collister or Juan Kinley.
The IoM standard distance championships will be taken into account for those wishing to put their names forward for consideration. Selection will be made by a committee who are appointed by the executive officers of Isle of Man Triathlon Association.
Final selection is likely to be at the end of March 2023.
Consideration will be primarily for athletes attaining the necessary standards at the IoM Championships and who fit within the criteria.
IoM Triathlon Association committee has the right to award discretionary team places where specific consideration has not been achieved. There will be 10 places available for Guernsey 2023 across both categories, including for the first time a team sprint relay (two men, one woman).
