The three Manx riders got off to a very good start in the International Six Day Enduro in Argentina on Monday.
Recently crowned junior world champion Jed Etchells had the honour (as a member of the winning 2022 World Trophy team) of being the first rider into the opening test of a long and demanding day close to San Juan.
He set the fourth quickest time behind Andrea Verona (Italy), Josep Garcia (Spain) and Samule Bernardini (Italy).
Jamie McCanney was also on the pace with the seventh quickest time.
Getting to grips with the bigger 450 Husqvarna, McCanney ended the day sixth overall, one place and 0.17 of a second in front of fellow Brit Nathan Watson on a 450 Honda.
Etchells finished ninth on the smaller 250cc Fantic (second E1), 11s down on his team-mates, with the fourth member of the GB quartet, Alex Snow another 45s down in 22nd.
Despite slipping to fourth after three tests, Great Britain ended the day second overall, 1m 55.2s behind USA, with France third, another 47s down, Spain fourth and Italy fifth.
In the Junior Trophy class, Max Ingham of Greeba was the best of the three British riders in 13th place on his 450 Yamaha, followed by Harry Edmondson in 17th and Charlie Chater 20th.
This provisionally placed them fifth overall behind Sweden, Italy, France and the United States.