Three Manx race walkers enjoyed a successful trip to the England Indoor Championships in Sheffield at the weekend.
The events were held on the tight 200m banked track at the English Institute of Sport and the junior fields were boosted by a large group of Irish walkers.
Eleven-year-old Sienna Curphey has only started regular walking training this winter but, competing in the under-13 girls 1,000m, she walked a great race in her first off-island competition.
Up against some experienced girls, the Northern Athletic Club all-rounder finished an excellent sixth in a time of six minutes 44.97 seconds.
Her NAC team-mate Timothy Perry was up next in the under-15 boys 1,000m. Medals have come to be come to expect medals from him but his was one of the performances of the day.
A clear pre-race favourite, Timothy started steadily before winding up the pace.
He finished in a time of 4m 9.31s, more than 70 seconds clear of second place. Subject to ratification, this is an England Athletics age group record for the 1,000m indoor event.
Amy Surgeon (Manx Harriers) is an experienced race walker, but she was making her indoor debut.
Competing in the under-17 girls 3,000m, she was delighted to win the bronze medal, setting a new personal best of 18m 35.29s in the process. In the largest field of the day, she paced her effort well and stuck to her race plan.
Thanks go to Petra Atcheson for her assistance with travel arrangements and to Manx Harriers and Northern AC for their support.
The next big event for the junior walkers will be the Murray Lambden event at the NSC on March 2.
This will be the UKA National 20km Championship and there will be supporting races over shorter distances.
STEVE PARTINGTON
WHAT’S ON
Round two of the Callin Wild Manx Fell League takes place this Saturday, based at Ardwhallan Outdoor Pursuit Centre, West Baldwin.
Minimum age for the main race is 19 on December 31, 2025, but there is also a short race for juniors and those new to fell running, inexperienced or returning from injury/lay-off.
The latter race will be fully flagged and less than 5km distance, so the minimum age is 13 on December 31.
Those taking part in the main race must carry full emergency kit of waterproof jacket with attached hood and waterproof trousers (both having taped seams), a hat, gloves, map of the route, compass, whistle and emergency food.
Race registration and kit check will open at 11.45am and close at 12.45 for a 1pm start.
The route description and map can be found in the race info on the MFR website.
- The penultimate round of the Up & Running-sponsored winter race walking league is taking place over the NSC roadway this Sunday.
Race HQ will be at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse with check-in from 8.45 for a 9.30am start.
The concluding round is on February 16 in conjunction with the 10km and younger age group championships, also at the NSC.