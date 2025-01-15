Island ultra-athlete Nikki Arthur is currently tackling the gruelling Montane Spine Race.
The challenging event, which began on Sunday morning, follows the 268 miles of the Pennine Way, which runs from Edale in the Derbyshire Peak District and finishes in Kirk Yetholm just over the Scottish border.
It is a non-stop race, with the clock continuing during rest breaks.
Nikki, who is Isle of Man Sport’s student athlete development coordinator, started well, maintaining position within the top 10 females in the race.
By the second checkpoint at Hawes she was being sick and was not able to keep her food down.
She fainted at one point whilst on the phone to partner Orran Smith who has completed the race the last two years.
After some sleep, hot food and a shower she resumed the race, but she struggled up Tan Hill until she joined Juha Lehtonen, a Finnish guy who Smith raced against in 2023, and another Finn.
The three of them stuck together till Langdon Beck, Nikki finishing the section 27 minutes faster than Smith did it last year.
Feeling better, she caught Juha again but couldn't hold his climbing pace. Nevertheless she made it to Dufton still comfortably third woman.
She pressed on up the 3,000 feet Cross Fell alone in the dark and fog on Tuesday evening, the sleep deprivation causing hallucinations.
Juha and Villi were just leaving Gregg's Hut near the summit when she arrived. Nikki was so happy to see some people, she skipped stopping in preference for company on the descent.
Two hours sleep (she’s only had three and half hours since the start) at the fourth checkpoint Alston on Wednesday raised her spirits again as she presses on toward the finish, which she is expected to reach early on Friday morning.
Speaking on Wednesday, Smith said: ‘The enduring nature of this race is taking its toll but it's bringing out some incredible spirit in her and I expect the other athletes in this race. I'm so incredibly proud of her and her resilience.’
- Fellow island athletes Graeme Hatcher and Shaun Hubbard are tackling the concurrently-run 160-mile Challenger North event, while Peter Bradley completed the 46-mile ‘sprint’ race in 24th spot in just under 14 hours.