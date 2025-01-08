A squad of 32 runners from Isle of Man clubs, plus coaches and a lot of supporters, made the annual early-January pilgrimage to Witton Park in Blackburn for the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships on Saturday.

A combined total of 12 medals, including three golds, were won by athletes representing Manx Harriers and Northern AC - a total only exceeded twice by the Isle of Man contingent in the past 32 years.

Nine of the medals were individual, with the other three won by teams.

Several athletes received invitation letters to represent Lancashire at the Inter-Counties Championships at Nottingham in March as a result of their high placings in the races.

The Northern AC contingent of (left to right) Dom Dunwell, Lucas Stennett, Harry Stennett, Sam Perry and Tim Perry that competed at Witton Park last Saturday (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

The predicted heavy weekend snowfall did not arrive in the north west until the early hours of Sunday, which meant that the majority were forced to abandon their planned flight home from Manchester and instead head to Liverpool to return on the afternoon sailing.

The weather at Witton Park on Saturday was cold but dry and still, with mixed underfoot conditions and plenty of mud on the hilly section.

The day got off to the perfect start with Leighton Curphey of Manx Harriers retaining his title in the under-11 boys race which opened proceedings over a distance of 1.8km.

He had hot competition from Blackpool’s Theo Minns, a strong opponent for Curphey on the track as well as cross-country over the past year.

Having initially shadowed the Blackpool lad, the Manx runner soon hit the front and thereafter controlled the race. It was still quite close as the runners entered the finishing straight, but a storming finish saw the young Port Erin athlete stretch his winning margin to nine seconds.

Henry Quaye had a superb run to finish in eighth place and, with the unrelated Austin Quaye in 35th and Bobby Teare 40th, the Manx Harriers team placed fifth.

Henry Quaye finished an excellent eighth place in the under-11 boys race (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

In the u11 girls race Maisy-Jo Faragher was 17th and Emira Bowden 23rd, both running with a lot of spirit and determination.

One of the performances of the day came from Bella Quaye in the u13 girls’ race over a distance of 3km, winning the bronze medal in her first year in the age group.

This is the youngest age group to run over the full course including the ascent of the ‘saucer’ hill, and the Manx Harriers athlete acquitted herself superbly.

This is the third year in a row that she has won an individual medal, which is a record to be extremely proud of. She can look forward to her Inter-Counties debut in March.

There were very good performances from Mollie McMullan (14th), Tara Nelson (18th) and Elizabeth Clennell (34th), and as a result of these Manx Harriers took a well-deserved team silver medal.

Seamus Hall of Manx Harriers finished in an excellent fourth place in the u13 boys race, running consistently throughout and giving him a well-deserved second crack at the Inter-Counties.

Seamus Hall of Manx Harriers was a fine fourth in the u13 boys race (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

With Rory Teare finishing ninth and Billy McMullan 18th, a strong Manx Harriers trio took the team silver medal to emulate the girls.

Harry Stennett of Northern AC went into the 3.8km u15 boys race having won age group silver medals in each of the past three years, and that sequence continued with yet another second place.

Northern AC's Harry Stennett claimed yet another silver medal at the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships when finishing second in the under-15 boys race last weekend (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

He was in the lead on the ascent of the hill, but his much taller opponent from Rossendale passed him on the descent, opening a 10-second winning margin. It was still a very fine run by the younger of the Stennett brothers.

In fourth place was Max Hammal of Manx Harriers with undoubtedly his best cross-country run to date. He judged the pace very well and was rapidly closing down the bronze medallist at the end. He and Stennett can look forward to representing Lancashire in March.

Manx Harriers' Max Hammal finished a fine fourth place in the under-15s boys race at Blackburn (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

There were excellent performances also from Illiam Thomas of Manx Harriers who was 12th and Northern AC’s Tim Perry who was 15th. Faith Teare of Manx Harriers was 13th in the girls’ race with an excellent run.

The women’s race for u20, senior and veteran athletes followed over a distance of 6.7km, with Manx Harriers fielding a senior and also for the first time a veteran team.

The ever-consistent Laura Dickinson was the leading Manx runner home in 18th place, and the three veteran runners all won individual age group medals.

The ever-consistent Laura Dickinson was the leading Manx runner home in 18th place in the women’s u20, senior and veterans race over 6.7km (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

Gail Sheeley has won more medals in this event over the years than any other athlete from the Isle of Man, and she finished 28th overall and took the gold medal in the 55 age category.

Gail Sheeley won yet another medal for the Isle of Man at the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships, claiming a gold medal in the 55 age category (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

Emma McMullan won silver in the 45 category with 31st place and 35th-placed Hollie Quaye was the bronze medallist in the 35 category.

The senior Manx Harriers team placed sixth and the veteran team were fourth, narrowly missing a medal. Catherine Perry of Northern AC was 43rd and was the fifth U20.

The final action of the day was the 9.8km men’s race for u20, senior and veteran athletes, and the highlight was an outstanding performance from Northern AC’s Sam Perry. He finished in a brilliant third place overall and was second in the u20 category.

The race winner Will Walker of Clayton-le-Moors is also an u20, although two years older than Perry.

Northern AC’s Sam Perry produced a brilliant run to finish third overall and second in the u20 category during the 9.8km men’s race for u20, senior and veteran athletes, the final race of the day (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

In more than 30 years of Manx athletes competing at the Lancashire Cross-Country, only Keith Gerrard (winner in 2006 and 2008) and Ollie Lockley (second in 2024) have finished higher in the men's race.

The 18-year-old Ramsey man judged it perfectly. After initially holding third place behind the leading duo who had broken clear, he settled back into sixth place just behind the chasing group in mid-race. He then executed a brilliant final lap to clinch third place overall in his first year as an u20.

Lucas Stennett also ran extremely well, placing 12th overall and fifth in the u20 age group which guarantees his selection alongside Perry at the Inter-Counties.

Dom Dunwell's performance was remarkable after having a metal staple inserted in his knee following a heavy fall in the New Year's Day fell race at Slieau Whallian. He looked in great discomfort throughout but battled on to finish in 54th place.

The quality of the runs by Perry and Stennett, and the sheer determination of Dunwell were rewarded with the team gold medal for Northern AC in the u20 category, yet another success for a quality group who have been competing together since they were in the u11s.

Manx Harriers had a largely veteran men’s team this year, with the exception of senior Chris Killey who had an excellent run to place 25th.

Paul Rodgers was 55th, Russell Collister 58th, Jamie Hayes 60th and John Halligan 62nd. The latter four placed fourth in the veteran team event.

Russell Collister formed part of the Manx Harriers quartet that placed fourth in the veteran team event (Photo: Steve Partington) ( Steve Partington )

Collister also scooped the individual silver medal in the 55 age group, a well-deserved reward for a fine run.

Also in the race and running very well was Mark Teare of Manx Fell Runners who placed 39th with a very impressive run.