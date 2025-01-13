One of Isle of Man athletics stalwarts, Gordy Brew, has died at the age of 84.
Gordy was a founding member of Western Athletic Club and played a pivotal role in shaping the club into what it is today.
‘His unwavering commitment to the sport, the club, and the local athletics community was unparalleled.
‘He could be seen most Thursday evenings throughout the summer months starting the club track races, and in the winter the cross-country races, road runs and trial runs.
‘Gordy’s contribution extended beyond his beloved club. He was a starter at both the Commonwealth Youth Games and Island Games. His experience and precision ensured races started smoothly and fairly.
‘His love for the sport and his dedication to nurturing young talent were evident in everything he did.
‘Gordy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the many athletes whose lives he touched. His legacy as a founding member of the, leader, and champion of local athletics will live on forever. He was one of a kind and his impact will never be forgotten.‘