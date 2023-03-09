The senior Isle of Man women’s side(pictured above) are into the semi-finals of the England Hockey Championships Tier Two competition.
They won 3-1 away to Newcastle on Sunday, taking the lead only two minutes into the match through Kim Carney.
It was 1-1 at half time, but the Manx left everything on the pitch in the second half.
Carney scored a second in the 55th minute and Sarah Blackman got the third in the 58th minute from a penalty corner.
The pressure was applied by Newcastle in the closing minutes, but the defence, and Sami Jordan in goals, did everything they could to keep the ball out and secure a place in the semi-finals where they join the boys under-16s who play next weekend in Guildford.
l The under-14 boys team travelled to Staffordshire to play Brooklands at Armitage in the Tier Two Plate competition.
The 0-2 defeat doesn’t reflect the game, as the boys dominated possession and chances for much of the time. After going behind against the run of play in the eighth minute they created numerous chances in the first half.
Despite concerted pressure in the second half, they conceded a second goal after 50 minutes and unfortunately couldn’t quite convert the pressure and chances into goals.