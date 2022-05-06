Manx Youth Games take place this Saturday

The Manx Youth Games take place at the NSC this Saturday ( Manx Youth Games )

The Sporting Club Manx Youth Games will take centre stage at the National Sports Centre on Saturday.

Hundreds of children will take part in the Isle of Man’s largest multi-sport event which brings together youngsters from all over the island to learn a new sport, make new friends and see the benefits of regular exercise.

Since the start of the year, those taking part have been attending weekly training sessions, facilitated by Manx Sport and Recreation and an army of volunteers.

In total 14 sports are on offer, including girls football, hockey, cricket and a multi-sport offering for children with additional needs.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The Manx Youth Games is a highlight of the sporting calendar and I wish everyone taking part the best of luck. I hope it’s a memorable day, which leads to a lifetime’s interest in sport.’

The Games, which are for those in school years two to 10, will see children represent their region and wear new eco-friendly shirts made from recycled plastic bottles.

This is one of the first sustainable solutions that the new sponsor and biosphere partner, Sporting Club, plan to introduce over the next three years.

Minster Edge added: ‘I would like to extend my thanks to Sporting Club for their commitment to support our flagship sporting event for young people.’

Other sustainable solutions include programmes printed on recycled paper and water bottles made from sustainably sourced sugarcane.

Tony Keating, chairman of Sporting Club IoM, said: ‘We are proud to support this event which has been an important part of the island’s community for 20 years’.