Manx Powerlifting is hoping to launch the Isle of Man’s first national powerlifting performance centre in the near future.
The local association, which is affiliated to British Powerlifting, currently trains out of Revolution Gym in Castletown but is aiming to secure a permanent base in central Douglas to provide a flagship home for strength sport in the island.
A spokesperson for Manx Powerlifting explained: ‘We currently train out of Revolution Gym in Castletown, a shared space with the main gym.
‘It’s been a great temporary home, but as the sport continues to grow, we’re now at the point where we need a dedicated space purely for powerlifting.
‘Not having a permanent centre makes it difficult to offer consistent training times, proper equipment allocation and structured development, especially for juniors and new lifters.
‘We also outgrow set-ups quickly when prepping teams for international competition. A dedicated performance centre would finally give us a stable base for coaching, technical development, competitions and community programmes.’
‘We are currently in early talks about a perfect location, although I can’t confirm anything publicly yet.
‘The aim is for it to be centrally accessible and suitable for hosting workshops, team training and competitions.’
To bring this project to life, the association is reaching out to individual supporters and corporate sponsors.
Businesses will have the chance to secure prime advertising space on the building, plus year-round visibility and association with one of the island’s fastest growing sporting communities.
Manx Powerlifting enjoyed an excellent year in 2025 both on and off the island. Athletes have represented the Isle of Man internationally, whilst there has been growth across every age category, and continued growth in female participation especially.
The coaching team has expanded and developing lifters have moved up through the ranks in national and international level competitions.
A highlight of the year saw the crowning of Manx Powerlifting’s first world champion when Janet Pam clinched the title at the recent IPF Masters World Championships.
The organisation also gained Isle of Man Sport approved status which is a huge step for a sporting association in the island and signifies is growth as it continues to thrive locally.
One of the key figures behind this growth is director of operations and international competitor Lisa Grant, who added: ‘Powerlifting has changed so many lives in the island, from confidence to community to competitive success.
‘A dedicated performance centre would finally give Manx lifters the home they deserve and support the next generation coming through. We’re ready to take the sport to the next level.’
To support the project, donate via GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/72468ed7f or email [email protected] for full details of advertising and sponsorship packages.
This year is already looking like being a busy and pivotal one of the sport locally.
As well as the usual on-island competition calendar, athletes will represent the Isle of Man at the Luxembourg Open in February and the Commonwealth Championship in Canada during September.
The island will also host the prestigious British Powerlifting Home Nations Championships for the first time, an annual event which attracts competitors from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and of course the Isle of Man.
- Manx Powerlifting’s annual general meeting is due to take place at the end of next week.
The AGM will be held on Sunday, January 18 from 11am at Revolution Powerlifting Club in Castletown.
