Warrington based Manxman John Kewley is heading off tomorrow (Friday) to the European Trail Orienteering Championships in Finland.
Earlier this year he won a world-ranking Orienteering event in Prague, the first ever success in the event by a British athlete.
As a consequence, the former Manx AC, Manx Fell Runners and Manx Harriers member was selected for the British team at next week’s European championships.
The world championships are now alternate years, and Kewley has been ever-present at those since 2009.
He is currently ranked 10th in the world rankings (again, highest ever British competitor) in the open age group.
Recently he was re-elected to the cross-discipline Athletes' Commission from the Trail Orienteering Advisory Group.
John formerly competed in local events, and was winner of the original Manx Mountain Marathon.