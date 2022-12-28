The event, kindly sponsored once again by Top Spec Fencing, took place in dull and very windy conditions but the rain stopped once shooting commenced.
The leader after the first round was C class shooter Michael Cross on 66 points, with Steven Craine second on 63 followed by Mark Riley, Mike Walker, Stan Skinner and C class shooter Brian Kelly in joint third all on 60.
While the main shooters had a break, the non-members took to the stands competing for the Phil Yewdall Non-Members Cup.
The winner was Chris McCabe with 48 points ahead of junior Tom Moore in second on 39 followed by Malcolm Darcy in third on 36.
There was then another junior, Lucy Faragher, in fourth place on 33 with Ash Lewis and junior Percy Hampton next on 27 followed by Julie Faragher and Sarah Cubbon on 18 and in ninth place on nine points was Sarah Faragher.
The second round of the main event then got underway with the wind even stronger, making the targets duck and dive more.
In C class Wayne Barsby finished in fourth place on 69 with Mark Hepworth taking third on 81. In second place on 117 was Brian Kelly but taking C class with 123 points was M. Cross.
In B class, Calum Craine was fifth on 96 with Giulio Fabrizio fourth on 99. In third on 102 was Mark Barnett, while Stan Cross took second on 108 but top of the B class with 114 points was Rob Corlett.
In A class there was a three-way tie for fourth place with Alan Wade, John Moore and Stan Skinner all scoring 108 points.
In third place on 111 was junior Arran Wade, while there was also a tie for first place in A class between S. Craine and Walker on 123.
But the highgun on the day was Riley with 129 points.
In the handicap section the winner was B. Kelly with a total of 169 points in second place on 166 was M. Cross with S. Craine in third place on 133.
Results: Highgun - M. Riley 60, 69=129. A Class 1=, M. Walker 60, 63 and S. Craine 63, 60=123; 3, A. Wade 57,54=111. B Class 1, R. Corlett 51, 63=114; 2, S. Cross 48, 60=108; 3, M. Barnett 45, 57=102. C Class 1, M. Cross 66, 57=123; 2, B. Kelly 60, 57=117; 3, M. Hepworth 39, 42=81.
Handicap Cup 1, B. Kelly 117+52=169; 2, M. Cross 123+ 43=166; 3, S. Craine 123+10=133.
The next Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club competition at the range is on Sunday, January 8 which is the third round of the Utopia-sponsored winter series English skeet league.
Duty officers on Saturday, January 7 are S. and M. Cross.
A reminder to all members that memberships are now due.
On behalf of the club, a happy new year to all.