Marown booked their place in the semi-finals of the Woods Cup with an impressive display in horrendous conditions at Glencrutchery Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Crosby outfit travelled to face St George’s who, despite having Ciaran McNulty leading the line, are a shadow of some of the formidable sides they have fielded in years gone by.
With only 17 points from 15 games in Division Two this season, the Woods Cup had offered the Saints hope of some respite.
With several matches across the island postponed either before kick-off or abandoned during play, referee Peter Lewis gave both sides the go-ahead on a sodden surface, watched by a sizeable crowd braving the elements.
Marown started brightly and looked the sharper side from the outset. Their early pressure told after 15 minutes when captain Connor Gilbert opened the scoring, giving the visitors a deserved lead.
Although Marown continued to dominate possession, St George’s levelled soon after. A long throw caused problems in the Marown box and, following hesitant defending, Johnny Quirk fired home to bring the hosts back on terms.
Parity did not last long though.
Alex Marley, in fine form since returning from travelling, restored Marown’s advantage with a delightful finish to ensure they led at the break as conditions deteriorated further.
With both dugouts waterlogged and the pitch cutting up badly, there were doubts whether the game would continue, but Lewis allowed play to resume.
Marown sought a decisive third goal and found it when centre-half Dave Reynolds, a summer arrival from Laxey, powered home for his first goal for the club.
Moments later, Reynolds was forced off with a suspected concussion after a clearance struck him in the head.
His replacement, Alex McQuarrie, impressed and Carl Hartmann sealed the victory with a composed finish to secure Marown’s place in the last four.
The semi-final draw is expected to take place early next month, with ties pencilled in for March 21.