With Rushen United against Peel being the only Canada Life Women’s League match that took place on Sunday, the westerners took advantage, beating the Spaniards 6-0 at Croit Lowey to move six point clear in the title race.
Captain Becky Corkish gave the visitors an early lead, two minutes after Rushen goalkeeper Shannon Primrose-Smith pulled of the first of several impressive saves.
Lisa Costain made it 2-0 midway through the first half, but the Spaniards refused to buckle, with Becky Watterson impressive within the southerners’ back four.
Peel had to wait until 71 minutes for their third with a Corkish left-footed strike, before she completed the perfect hat-trick with a headed effort two minutes later.
As a result of Rushen’s exertions being on the defensive back-foot, coupled with the soft pitch, Peel made their experience count, Sarah Wignall netting a brace in the closing stages and Jenny Metcalfe scoring their seventh just before full-time.
The matches involving Malew against Douglas Royal and Union Mills versus Corinthians were postponed.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx independent.
PAUL HATTON
MASTERS LEAGUE
Two games also went ahead in the Masters League on Sunday afternoon.
St Mary’s were in fine fettle as they got the better of Union Mills 7-3 at the Bowl, helped by some prodigious talent from the Premier League era.
Ste Priestnal helped himself to a four-goal haul and was joined on the scoresheet by Jack McVey, Jamie Skillen and Tom Weir.
Also in action at the national stadium was Ayre United and Corinthians, with the latter coming out on top 2-1.
Grabbing the goals for the Whites were Will Penhallurick and Dominic Dawson, while no details of the Tangerines’ scorer had been received at the time of going to press.
