Former Valkyrs player Sienna Dunn has been named in the England under-21 hockey squad for a three-match series against Ireland over Easter.
Dunn, who is nominated for the Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year accolade at Thursday evening’s Isle of Man Sport Awards, captained England at December’s FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile as the side finished eighth.
The squad initially came together at the end of January at Lilleshall for a two-day camp, with further camps scheduled for this month and March before a three-match series against Ireland u21s at Bisham Abbey in Berkshire over Easter.
The 20-year-old University of Nottingham student has also been named in the Great Britain Elite Development Programme’s women’s squad for this year.
Explaining the EDP, a spokesperson for Great Britain Hockey said: ‘The purpose of the EDP squad is to provide players who have the potential to become medal-winning Olympians of the future the best possible opportunity to achieve their international hockey ambitions.
‘The EDP is typically delivered through two-day training camps every two weeks which are normally at Bisham Abbey, Loughborough or Lilleshall. Club facilities at different locations around the county are often used for single-day sessions and the programme visits Glasgow and Cardiff periodically too.
‘During the winter and spring there are approximately two training contact days each fortnight, with most competition provided through England Hockey National Leagues and BUCS matches. GB EDP delivery switches to an international competitive focus between May and August.
‘The men's and women's programmes both have dedicated full-time head coaches who lead a team of assistant coaches including a specialist goalkeeping coach, and performance support practitioners.
‘The EDP regularly integrates with the senior GB teams through training sessions and practice matches.
‘On some occasions, GB EDP players are invited to spend time with the senior programme which can include opportunities to represent England or Great Britain in international senior matches.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.