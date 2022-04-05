Marown win Green Final trophy for the eighth time

The successful Marown A side that secured the Green Final team knockout cup for a record-equalling eighth time on Monday evening. (Far left) Danny O’Hare and Jess Lloyd, (second from left) Paddy Garrity (recipient of the John Hemensley player of the match trophy) and mixed partner Janet Sayle; (second from right) third mixed pair Darren Richards and Chloe Teare; (far right) Steve Baker and Michelle Smythe-Garrity (JW220403(2039))

Marown won their seventh Green Final team handicap knockout final this century and their eighth in total at the NSC on Monday evening.

The Glen Vine-based side defeated Top Coat Fencibles 5-2 to avenge the 0-7 thrashing they suffered at the hands of the same club the last time the tournament was held in 2020.

Fencibles were without their second mixed/first men’s player Matt Riley and third mixed/second men’s player Juan Corrin who had both been off-island and only returned the evening of the match.

Marown were without experienced player Kath Kermode, who was also off-island the evening of the final.

Replacing her was Michelle Smythe-Garrity, while Fencibles did a re-shuffle bringing in Ben Moore and talented 14-year-old Martin Cheung - a triple title winner in at least three age groups this season.

Fencibles had a handicap of -7 on each game, while Marown started +1 so it was a big ask for the Douglas side.

They immediately went 0-2 down when Sam Skelcher-Maxwell and reserve Moore lost to Steve Baker and Darren Richards at second men’s, 9-21 20-21; and Jodie Green/Amelia Brockbanks went down 16-21 7-21 to Smythe-Garrity and team captain Janet Sayle.

Mia Kirk and Kitty Thomas won first women’s for Fencibles 21-10 21-18 against Chloe Teare and Jess Lloyd, before the final game of the level doubles came off court with a third win for Marown when Paddy Garrity and Danny O’Hare managed to get the better of Joe Burrows and teenager Cheung in a close three-gamer 21-12 20-21 18-21 - the tightest match of the night.

The title was secured at third mixed when Marown’s Richards and Teare turned round a first game loss to defeat Skelcher-Maxwell/Green 13-21 21-19 21-13. Garrity and Sayle, arguably the most experienced pair in the final, won second mixed in another three-game contest 17-21 21-15 21-17 against their youthful opponents Cheung/Thomas.

First mixed saw Burrows and Kirk provide Fencibles with another chink of consolation when defeating O’Hare (a former Fencibles player) and Kirk fairly comfortably 21-18 21-12.

Having first won the Green Final trophy in 1991, Marown have now added seven more titles this millennium with successes in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

This puts them level with Monday’s opponents Fencibles and Vikings on eight wins each at the head of the overall list. The first winners were Ellan Vannin in 1964.