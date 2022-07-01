Max Ingham scores more championship points in Scotland

Greeba’s Max Ingham in action on his resplendent DOT Racing Kawasaki during round four of the British Supersport Championship at Knockhill (Photo: Bonnie Lane Photographics) ( Bonnie Lane Photographics )

Max Ingham ventured north of the border to Knockhill in Scotland recently for round four of the Quattro British Supersport Championship.

A new track to Ingham, Knockhill is a demanding 1.3-mile (2km) venue at 30 feet (10 metres) wide with a unique series of twists, drops and climbs varying by around 200ft (60m) from highest to lowest point.

Friday’s free practice was in heavy rain all day so this gave Ingham, riding his DOT Racing Kawasaki, an opportunity to learn the track in slower conditions where he finished the day posting the eighth fastest time only two seconds behind leader Rhys Irwin.

The following morning’s qualifying met with perfect conditions so there were some fast laps posted, with Ingham qualifying in 19th but only two seconds behind Jack Kennedy in pole.

Saturday’s 18-lap sprint race saw Ingham’s best lap improve on his qualifying time by half a second and a good 15th overall finish (12th in class).

Race two was again quicker than the day before with a lap of 50.758, while the winner Kennedy posted a best lap of 49.211. Ingham finished in 19th overall (13th in class)

Having scored points in three out of the four rounds so far, Max lies an impressive 14th place in the championship with seven more rounds to go, the next being at Brands Hatch on July 22-24.