Max Walker smashed the local 10-mile time trial record with a cracking 18 minute 45 seconds at Ramsey on Wednesday evening.
Contesting his second local time trial since finishing runner-up in the national championships at the end of June, the now 23 year old shaved 12 seconds off the time set by Ineos Grenadiers pro Ben Swift on August 9 last year.
Riding in the colours of the Astana Qazaqstan development team, the same set-up that Mark Cavendish has ridden for the past two years, Walker battled windy conditions on the Jurby Road course to become the first Manx-born cyclist to go sub-19 minutes for 10 miles. His average speed was precisely 32 miles per hour.
Runner-up on the night was Tyler Hannay (Saint Piran) in 19m32s, a new personal best some four seconds better than the 19.28 he set in June 2023.
Third quickest was Mark Horsthuis (Cycle Club Isle of Man) in 21.40, followed by 19-year-old Callum Salisbury (The Cycling Academy) 21.45 and leading junior Ivan Sorby (Team Utmost-Mezzo IoM Junior Cycling) 22.16. Best veteran was the ever-green Gianni Epifani (Manx Viking Wheelers) in ninth with 22.39.
Zach Jones (RL360) was the leading youth in 23.11, followed by fastest female Ruby Oakes (Shibden Hopetech Apex) 23.50, who turned 18 on August 1.
The best junior/youth female was Lily-Ann Scott (RL360) in 25.48.
Results: Super Manx Summer Series, Manx Viking Wheelers, Ramsey, August 7 (round seven): 1, Max Walker 18min 45sec; 2, Tyler Hannay 19.32; 3, Mark Horsthuis 21.40; 4, Callum Salisbury 21.45; 5, Ivan Sorby 22.16; 6, Niall Quiggin 22.16; 7, Niall Colquitt 22.18; 8, Michael Faid 22.32; 9, Gianni Epifani 22.39; 10, James Kinrade 22.47; 11, Rob Sorby 23.04; 12, Kevin Kissack 23.06; 13, Zach Jones 23.11; 14, Owen Collins 23.24; 15, Tom Broadbent 23.24; 16, Ruby Oakes 23.50; 17, Cameron Hounsell 24.02; 18, Orry Lund 24.10; 19, Daniel Minay 24.11; 20, Harry Snape 24.32; 21, Andrew Radcliffe 24.36; 22, Harry Kinley 25.01; 23, Thomas Hutchinson 25.24; 24, Chris Mitchell 25.32; 25, Nick Whitehouse 25.39; 26, Mike Nicholls 25.43; 27, Lily-ann Scott 25.48; 28, Marco Almeida 25.55; 29, Hugh Osborn 26.00; 30, John Garrood 26.10; 31, James Leonard 26.27; 32, Michelle Gage 26.42; 33, Abi Clayton 26.55; 34, Lee Johnson 27.15; 35, Mark Hutchinson 27.27; 36, Lee Clayton 28.04; 37, Grace Robinson 29.50; 38, Neil Morrison 30.07; 39, Poppy Clayton 30.07.
Round six, Kirk Michael/Peel coast road, July 31 (round six) 9.1 miles: 1, M. Walker 17m 56s; 2, C. Salisbury 20.35; 3, M. Horsthuis 21.06; 4, N. Colquitt 21.23; 5, Simon Harding 21.44; 6, N. Quiggin 21.45; 7, G. Epifani 21.51; 8, J. Kinrade 21.54; 9, I. Sorby 21.58; 10, M. Faid 22.12; 11, K. Kissack 22.16; 12, R. Sorby 22.38; 13, O. Lund 22.38; 14, R. Oakes 22.54; 15, Phil Knox 23.44; 16, David Cain 23.48; 17, Richard Curphey 24.14; 18, Russell Collister 24.16; 19, Jess Pickavance 24.33; 20, Richard Cryer 24.42; 21, M. Nicholls 24.48; 22, Kevan Gelling 24.53; 23, Simon Jennings 25.02; 24, N. Whitehouse 25.15; 25, Martino Macchia 25.29; 26, M. Gage 26.10; 27, H. Osborn 26.41; 28, C. Mitchell 26.58; 29, N. Morrison 31.18; 30, Sarah Lowey 33.31. Manx Timing Solutions