Port Erin B secured a maximum home win in in the women’s over-60s bowls league last week.
The southerners took full advantage of Onchan A being unable to field a full team. The latter side fought hard with two losses 21-20 and two to 21-14. The Port Erin outfit took the win (6-0) 126-68.
Other results:
Mooragh Park B 58-111 Castletown B (1-5)
Peel Sunset 108-104 Port St Mary A (3-3)
Ballaugh A 102-95 Mooragh Park A (3-3)
Castletown A 113-84 Noble’s (4-2)
South Ramsey 113-56 Ballaugh B (5-1)
Finch Hill 73-113 Port Erin A (2-4)
In the second games of the week, South Ramsey and Peel Sunset had a close encounter. Jill Quayle, Sue Collier and Judy Kelly all took wins for the Ramsey side, but the Peel Sunset women tied on games 3-3 with Terry Berry, Ceila Smith and Shirley Corrin all winning.
The game finished with South Ramsey only one point clear to take the win 106-105.
Castletown B 85-102 Port Erin B (2-4)
Ballaugh B 114-76 Mooragh Park B (5-1)
Marown 103-65 Finch Hill (4-2)
Mooragh Park A 117-69 Port St Mary A (4-2)
Noble’s 97-105 Ballaugh A (3-3)
Port Erin A 104-113 Castletown A (3-3)
OPEN AGE LEAGUE
Ballaugh A recorded an away win in the women’s open age league last week.
Mooragh Park won 5-4 in games when Ballaugh visited but, with both sides winning two games to single figures, the away side just managed to take enough points to give them the overall win 137-151.
Castletown A 181-97 Marown B (7-2)
Ballaugh B 100-165 Peel Sunset (3-6)
Noble’s 144-114 Port St Mary (5-4)
Mooragh Park 137-151 Ballaugh A (5-4)
Douglas 94-174 South Ramsey (2-7)
Marown A 181-94 Castletown B (8-1).
JENNY MOORE CROWNED TOP LADY AT NOBLE’S
Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s Top Lady competition was held at Noble’s Bowling Club on Sunday.
A field of 32 of the island's leading women’s bowlers were invited to play and the weather was scorching
Moore eased her way to the final where she met Janet Monk who was almost taken out by her team-mate Madison McMullen in the earlier stages with a hard-fought effort which Monk won 21-17.
The quarter-final stages saw Jenny Moore take on last year's winner Clare Cooper, with Moore progressing on to the next stage 21-16.
Fiona Kennish secured her semi-final spot 21-18 against Margaret Tasker. Debbie Leece was on top form on the day, moving forward 21-10 against Sue Collier, while Janet Monk ended the chance of an all-South Ramsey final when winning 21-16 against Gill Dixon.
The semi-final stage saw Moore end team-mate Kennish's chances 21-7, while Monk had a tough game 21-19 to end Leece's run.
The final was enjoyed by lots of spectators in the afternoon sunshine. Monk took control of the game on her favourite short curly spot she'd been playing most of the day and after 12 ends was leading 14- 3.
Moore managed to get her off her mark and close the gap to 14-17, then Monk scored a two and a one to increase her lead to 20-14, but Moore wasn't ready to back down and went on to win the next five ends to run out eventual winner 21-20.
The association presented the trophies and thanked Noble’s for hosting and helping out on the day.
JAYNE SMITH