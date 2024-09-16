A field of 22 teams took part in the Port St Mary any combination threesomes ‘open’ competition on a blustery afternoon at Breagle Glen on Saturday.
The fallers at the quarter-final stage were the Port Erin trio of Derek Allen, Steve Durcan and Bernie Durcan 15-21 to Marown’s Glenn Boland, Walter McCarthy and Rebecca Teare.
Pauline Cowley, Alison Stockham and Andy Cannell (Ballaugh/Port Erin/Douglas) lost 18-21 to home greeners (Nicci Cain, Robbie Cooil, and Derek Cain.
The Marown trio of Jayne Smith, Lyn Bolton and Sid Bolton lost 14-21 to Jenny Moore, James Teare and Wayne Roberts (South Ramsey/Port St Mary), while the current holders Margaret Tasker, Trish Bull, and Mavis Franks beat the Castletown team of Joy Stevens, Marie Ashurst and Linda Dawson 21-16.
In the semi-finals Boland, McCarthy, and Teare ended the good run of Cain, Cooil, and Cain with a 21-16 victory after the Port trio had led 16-11, only for the Marown team to score 10 chalks over four ends.
The other semi-final was a low-scoring affair as Moore, Teare, and Roberts lost out 13-21 to Tasker, Bull, and Franks.
In the final the Marown trio started strongly storming into a 15-6 lead against the home greeners with a three, a five and a single.
A comeback looked to be on the cards as the deficit was reduced to only three chalks at 13-16, but Boland, McCarthy and Teare extinguished any hopes of their opponents retaining the trophy with a four, followed by a single to secure a 21-13 victory.
Port St Mary president Wayne Roberts presented the prizes, thanked all those that took part in the competition, Chris Holland for running the sheet and everyone that helped through the day.
GLYNN HARGRAVES