Medal haul for Manx Taekwondo in Open Poomsae Championships
Manx Taekwondo members travelled off-island to compete in the Manchester Open Poomsae Championships recently.
Demonstrating technique and movement in patterns of defence and attack either as individuals, mixed pairs and teams, the local fighters brought back a raft of gold, silver and bronze medals.
The club also received a trophy thanks to Nino Ontoy for winning best player of the competition male individual.
Also representing Manx Taekwondo were the following: Aiden, Cormack, Seb, Kirstie, Maria, Soheyla, Aaron, Caleb and Emma.
Having spent four days in Manchester, not only were there opportunities to shop and visit attractions, but the highlight was spending time at the Great British Olympic and Paralympic Taekwondo Academy where the team got to meet and watch athletes and Olympians spar.
For further details on how to join Manx Taekwondo, contact Master Rod Nielsen on 436181 or visit the ‘Manx Taekwondo - Douglas & Onchan Trinity Taekwondo Club’ page on Facebook. The club welcomes new members - both adults and children.
