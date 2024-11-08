The Isle of Man was represented at the British Taekwondo National Poomsae Championship recently.
The 2024 edition took place at a new venue, Arena Sports Kettering, bringing together top talent from across the nation and setting an exciting stage for British Taekwondo’s elite.
Among the 646 competitors, 99 officials and representatives from six countries, this event served as a valuable warm-up for Team GB’s national team members, including Manx Taekwondo’s Nino Ontoy, as they prepare for the upcoming World Championships in Hong Kong from November 30 to December 4.
Ontoy’s first event was the under-30 mixed pair where he teamed up with Natashia Wilson from Central Taekwondo Academy in Scotland.
Together they demonstrated exceptional synchronicity and precision on the mat, dominating the semi-finals and finals rounds with an impressive average score of 7.79 – their highest score since pairing up as a mixed pair.
The duo’s performance set a promising tone for Ontoy’s individual competition to follow.
Competing next in the under-30 individual category, Nino faced the most pivotal challenge of the championship.
As the reigning national champion and an official Team GB representative for the World Championships, he felt the weight of high expectations.
Starting first in the semi-finals, he performed under pressure, staying only 0.15 points ahead of his closest rival, a fellow Team GB member and friend.
In the finals, Ontoy had the advantage of performing last, giving him a moment to assess his rival’s score which had increased by 0.02 from the previous round.
Fuelled by the tight competition, he delivered a flawless poomsae with exceptional power and accuracy, achieving a personal best score of 8.36 and an overall average of 8.23 – a remarkable 0.56-point lead over the runner-up.
Reflecting on his achievement, a delighted Ontoy commented: ‘I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity and the support around me. This win boosts my confidence heading into the World Championships.’
He would like to thank his family, coaches and mentors, including Master Samuel Kim, Master Rod Nielsen, Grand Master T.W. Shin and GB team performance coaches.
He would also like to thank his sponsors: Utmost Wealth Solutions, Infinity Dental and Beauty Spa and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, plus his friends and supporters who continue to stand by him on his journey.
With this victory, Nino has gained not only a medal but also invaluable momentum and a morale boost as he heads to Hong Kong, ready to represent Great Britain from the Isle of Man on the world stage.
