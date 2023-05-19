The weather was perfect for tennis the Saturday before last and Castletown LTC made the most of it with a handicap doubles event.
With competitors ranging from newcomers to the game to first team stalwarts, club coach Neil Ronan allocated handicaps ranging from -4 to +12 to ensure a fun event for everyone.
The eventual winners were Melanie and Alistair Breed, with Michaela Duchonova and Peter de Carte coming a close second.
The next event on the CLTC calendar is the French Open on Thursday, June 1 - all players are welcome to play with entry only £2 per player.
This will be followed by the team tennis event on Sunday, June 18 at 2pm which again is open to members and non-members.
100 CLUB DRAWS
The final 100 Club draws have been made for the 2022 season with a new campaign starting this month.
Please contact Neil Ronan at [email protected] if you would like to renew your entry or join for the first time.
For £12 a year, you will be included in the draw every month for a year with the chance to win cash prizes. All proceeds are used to benefit the club.