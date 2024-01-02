With the festivities finished for another year, the Manx hockey leagues begin once again with the men’s and women’s season starting this Saturday.

The Men’s Premiership begins with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B taking on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A.

In one of the fixtures of the weekend and perhaps the season, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, while the final game in the men’s top flight sees newly-promoted Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A.

In the Women’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face a very tough test against the extremely strong Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.

Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A travel down south to play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A play Motorworx Valkyrs A.

A tier down in Men’s Division One, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C with their clubmates Vikings B facing J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.

The last game in this men’s division sees Motorworx Valkyrs B face Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.

In the women’s equivalent division, an interclub derby between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and C takes place. Exceed Business Services Ramsey B take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B, with Motorworx Valkyrs B facing J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.

With only four teams in Men’s Division Two, there are only two matches in this league. Firstly, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts face their clubmates Bacchas D, while up north Exceed Business Services Ramsey B will play Motorworx Valkyrs C.

The full complement of women’s teams in Division Two sees three fixtures take place.

J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while elsewhere Exceed Business Services Ramsey B play Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.

To wrap up the senior fixtures this weekend, Motorworx Valkyrs C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D.

In the under-15s league Athena Healthcare Harlequins play Canaccord Genuity Vikings, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 6:

Men’s Premiership

12.30pmBacchas B v Castletown A

@ the NSC

2pmVikings A v Bacchas A @ the NSC

2pmHarlequins A v Valkyrs A @ QEII

Women’s Premiership

12.30pmHarlequins A v Vikings A @ QEII

2pmBacchas A v Castletown B @ CRHS

1.30pmCastletown A v Valkyrs A @ KWC

Men’s Division One

11amHarlequins B v Vikings C @ QEII

12.30pmVikings B v Castletown B @ CRHS

2pmValkyrs B v Ramsey A @RGS

Women’s Division One

11amBacchas B v Bacchas C @ the NSC

3.30pmVikings B v Ramsey A @ QEII

12pmValkyrs B v Castletown C @ RGS

Men’s Division Two

3.30pmBacchas Colts v Bacchas D @ the NSC

12.30pmRamsey B v Valkyrs C @ RGS

Women’s Division Two

3.30pmCastletown E v Vikings C @CRHS

3.30pm Ramsey B v Harlequins B @ RGS

3pmValkyrs C v Castletown D @ KWC

Under-15s League

11amHarlequins v Vikings @ CRHS

4.30pmCastletown Sabres v Bacchas

@ KWC

REPORTS AND RESULTS IN NEXT

WEEK’S ISLE OF MAN EXAMINER