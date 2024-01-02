Vikings Hockey Club will continue to be sponsored by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management for the foreseeable future. The company has supported the club since 2015 and funding has recently been used to buy training tops for all senior players. The club aims to offer training tops to its junior members shortly. The financial assistance is essential and Vikings is very grateful for the support which allows the club to continue to thrive on giving opportunities to all who get involved in the hockey club and at any level. Training has resumed this week in preparation for the men’s and women’s leagues commencing on Saturday