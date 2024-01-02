With the festivities finished for another year, the Manx hockey leagues begin once again with the men’s and women’s season starting this Saturday.
The Men’s Premiership begins with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B taking on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A.
In one of the fixtures of the weekend and perhaps the season, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A, while the final game in the men’s top flight sees newly-promoted Athena Healthcare Harlequins A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A.
In the Women’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face a very tough test against the extremely strong Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A travel down south to play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A play Motorworx Valkyrs A.
A tier down in Men’s Division One, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C with their clubmates Vikings B facing J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
The last game in this men’s division sees Motorworx Valkyrs B face Exceed Business Services Ramsey A.
In the women’s equivalent division, an interclub derby between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and C takes place. Exceed Business Services Ramsey B take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B, with Motorworx Valkyrs B facing J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
With only four teams in Men’s Division Two, there are only two matches in this league. Firstly, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts face their clubmates Bacchas D, while up north Exceed Business Services Ramsey B will play Motorworx Valkyrs C.
The full complement of women’s teams in Division Two sees three fixtures take place.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E play Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, while elsewhere Exceed Business Services Ramsey B play Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
To wrap up the senior fixtures this weekend, Motorworx Valkyrs C play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D.
In the under-15s league Athena Healthcare Harlequins play Canaccord Genuity Vikings, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 6:
Men’s Premiership
12.30pmBacchas B v Castletown A
@ the NSC
2pmVikings A v Bacchas A @ the NSC
2pmHarlequins A v Valkyrs A @ QEII
Women’s Premiership
12.30pmHarlequins A v Vikings A @ QEII
2pmBacchas A v Castletown B @ CRHS
1.30pmCastletown A v Valkyrs A @ KWC
Men’s Division One
11amHarlequins B v Vikings C @ QEII
12.30pmVikings B v Castletown B @ CRHS
2pmValkyrs B v Ramsey A @RGS
Women’s Division One
11amBacchas B v Bacchas C @ the NSC
3.30pmVikings B v Ramsey A @ QEII
12pmValkyrs B v Castletown C @ RGS
Men’s Division Two
3.30pmBacchas Colts v Bacchas D @ the NSC
12.30pmRamsey B v Valkyrs C @ RGS
Women’s Division Two
3.30pmCastletown E v Vikings C @CRHS
3.30pm Ramsey B v Harlequins B @ RGS
3pmValkyrs C v Castletown D @ KWC
Under-15s League
11amHarlequins v Vikings @ CRHS
4.30pmCastletown Sabres v Bacchas
@ KWC
