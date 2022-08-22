MGP qualifying cancelled this evening
Monday 22nd August 2022 2:11 pm
2019 Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix practice and qualifying session, Saturday August 24 - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
This evening’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session has been cancelled.
Organisers have said it’s due to bad weather conditions.
The next qualifying session will take place tomorrow evening, with roads closing from 6pm until 9pm.
The clerk of the course has also confirmed that the contingency road closure available on Wednesday afternoon will be used for an additional qualifying session. Roads will close on Wednesday at 12.30pm until 4.30pm, and again at 6pm until 9pm.
Click here to view an updated schedule: https://manxgrandprix.co.uk/racing/page/2022-schedule/
