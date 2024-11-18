The Search and Rescue Dog Association (Isle of Man) will be holding its Midnight Marathon tomorrow (Wednesday).
Last year’s event wasn’t actually at midnight and it definitely wasn’t a marathon but it was a big success.
November 20’s race returns to Archallagan Plantation on a undulating 5km trail course under the name ‘Santa’s Nighttime Official Workout’.
Runners will need a headtorch and hi-vis, but no navigation required. The minimum age for entry is 12 years.
The race is being supported by the Civil Defence and Manx Fell Runners. Registration opens at the car park at the Foxdale Road end of the plantation at 7pm with the race getting under way around 8pm.
Entries cost £6 with any money raised going to support SARDA. Hot drinks, hot dogs and burgers will be available to purchase on the night.
More information and pre-entry is available on the ‘Manx Fell Runners’ Facebook page.