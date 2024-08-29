Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s annual trap medley was held at Meary Veg, Santon last weekend in very poor wet and windy conditions.
The first discipline was normal DTL and the leader was Mike Walker with 66 points. In second on 64 was Jack Clague, with Peter Kelly third on 63.
The next discipline was single-barrel DTL and once again Walker led with another 66, while second on 126 was Kelly with John Moore third on 122.
The final discipline was ABT and the scores reflected the deteriorating weather. In fifth place on 151 was Jack Clague, with John Moore taking fourth on 155.
In third on 159 was round two leader Walker on 159 and taking the runner-up spot on 161 was Phil Ward, but the winner with 168 hitting 42 in ABT was Kelly.
On bank holiday Monday the Manx Skeet Championship was held, kindly sponsored by John Moore.
Paul Mihailovits and Jeff Corkill led the way after the first round on, with Dave Corlett in third place on 18.
Corlett had the best second round by scoring 23 to finish in third place on 41. Corkill was second on 42 but Mihailovits repeated his first-round score of 22 to win with 44 points.
In the afternoon the NASSA Skeet Championship was held and it was the same first three but this time a shoot-off was required to find a winner between Mihailovits and Corkill.
They both scored 48 and it was Mihailovits who was the winner by one point, with Moore in third place on 47 followed by Corlett on 43.
This Sunday is the fifth round of the Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League, with entries closing at 10am. Duty officers this week are D. Zorab and M. Barnett.
PETER KELLY