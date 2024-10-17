The island’s ‘favourite’ Hungarian rounded off the English skeet summer season in the same way as he began it at Ayre Clay Target Club last weekend - as the man to beat!
Paul Mihailovits was the winner of the final round of the league at Blue Point.
The Ramsey marksman hit 47 out of 50 targets to seal top spot, two clear of his nearest compatriot Jeff Corkill.
It was his fourth victory out of six rounds in the discipline’s summer league, sponsored by Penketh Millar.
An array of B and C class shooters were hot on the heels of the leading duo, with Kevin Airey and Mike Walker - on a rare English skeet outing - sharing top spot in C class from Ted Kermeen.
Meanwhile, Mark Corrin matched Airey’s and Walker’s 42 to pip Madeline Simpson in B class.
Results: Class A 1, Paul Mihailovits 47; 2, Jeff Corkill 45. Class B 1, Mark Corrin 42; 2, Madeline Simpson 41. Class C 1=, Kevin Airey and Mike Walker 42; 2, Ted Kermeen 39.
The final round of the summer Sporting League will be held at Blue Point this Sunday (October 20) from 10am.
That will be followed by a pheasant flush on October 29 to officially draw the summer season to a close.
The winter season then fires into life on Sunday, November 3 with the first round of the Field and Range-sponsored down the line league.
The following week sees the opening round of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English Sporting League.
Ayre Clay Target Club’s complete winter fixture list has been released and is available to view on the club website: ayreclaytargetclub.com/actc-fixtures/
JAMES DAVIS