Mikey Evans is set to be the first Isle of Man rider since Dan Kneen and Conor Cummins to tackle the Macau Grand Prix.
Manx riders have been involved with the event since Danny Shimmin in the 1980s.
Evans, now aged 30, had a good season on the roads aboard his own 2018 Suzuki GSXR 1000 which he rode at the North West 200, TT and British Superstock class at BSB level.
In addition he rode a MSGC Honda in the Supersport classes on the roads and the Rea Racing Dyno/ME Racing Aprilia 660 in the Supertwin category.
He came away from the North West with three top-10 finishes and at the TT he had a best finish of seventh in one of the two Supertwin races, a 12th in the Supersport on the 600 Honda and 19th in Senior on the Suzuki with a personal best lap of the Mountain Course of 126.595mph.
All were his best results to date in the TT, when he was nominated for the people’s choice award.
More recently he rode the Manx Grand Prix Superbike Classic and took part in the Made at the Manx parade lap (when he represented Harold Daniell on a Norton), which Mikey described as great.
‘Most of the year was funded by myself to be honest, but I am extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed,’ he said this week.
His main support was provided by: Good With Wood, his employers Prospero (facilities, services and commercial property specialists) and UK gas consultancy company MGGC.
He enjoyed additional support from local businesses: Comfy K9, Edmundson Electrical, Talk of the Town restaurant, Steve Babb Photography, Colebourn electronics store and The Print Shed.
‘A couple of months ago I was invited to ride at the 70th anniversary Macau GP, and I’m really excited to be going to China in November for all the activities there and to race round the iconic street circuit. Especially the honour of representing the Isle of Man.’
He is looking for any sponsor support towards fuel/tyre costs and can be contacted on email - [email protected]