Isle of Man riders had a slightly disappointing time at the ‘home’ round of the FIM World Enduro Championship in Mid-Wales over the weekend.
With Jamie McCanney still out of action with an old hand injury, which will perhaps require an operation in the near future, former QEII High School student Jed Etchells was the only regular in the event, along with Jamie’s brother Daniel in a one-off return at the highest level.
Despite pushing hard in the dry conditions, 23 year old Etchells finished out of the top-10 both days in 12th and 16th overall on his 250 Fantic, sixth and eighth respectively in E2 (fifth and fourth Brit).
Daniel McCanney’s expectations were not so high, but he finished 23rd and 20th overall (sixth E3 class both days) on his 300cc Beta.
Another non-regular was Max Ingham who managed 16th and 10th in the junior class on his Yamaha, ninth and 10th J1. Ingham has hardly ridden all year having had injured a knee in last year’s ISDE and undergone an operation. He has again been named for the junior Great Britain team for Spain.
With Bobby Moyer sidelined by a knee injury, the other two Manxies in the junior category should have been debutees Jack Keenan and Will Cawte from Sulby.
The latter finished 28th on Saturday (15th J1) with a determined ride against top-class opposition, despite struggling with shock absorber issues. He had further mechanical problems on Sunday that saw him retire at time check nine.
Keenan, who had injured his hand the previous weekend in the British Enduro Championship at Devon, ultimately decided not to ride as the injury to his hand had not improved sufficiently.
His brother, Will Keenan, rode the National Open four-stroke class and grabbed a good sixth place on Saturday before also suffering problems that led to him retiring on Sunday.
David Knight made easy work of the Open senior (non-championship) event, winning both days by more than six minutes on his 450 KTM from Patrik Andersson of Sweden.
Knighter was one of the stars of the opening Super Test at Cwmythig Hill on the Friday evening.
This was won by young Australian rider Angus Riordan who topped the outright time sheets in what was his first EnduroGP and first Super Test.
Helped by an early start position, his time of two minutes and one second was almost three seconds quicker than eventual runner-up Josep Garcia on Red Bull factory KTM.
With the Enduro Open riders first out on the course, three-time world champion Knight gave the British crowd plenty to cheer, showing he’s still got plenty of speed aged 46 to put in a time that was good enough for fourth overall in 2m 04s.
Elder sibling Juan rode the National class of the three-day event on his 300cc Beta two-stroke. He went into it carrying a shoulder injury and ended with more knocks after a crash on the extreme test on Sunday, although he did make it to the finish.
On day one, he had stopped to assist rival John Shirt who had crashed heavily ahead of him. Knight was given back 16 minutes and finished an unconfirmed top-four in the class, which mostly consisted of British expert class riders.