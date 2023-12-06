After more than 10 weeks of action, the curtain falls on the mixed hockey season this Saturday as six teams go head-to-head in the finals of the knockout competitions.
The first of these, the Cup, sees the last two remaining sides from the Premiership face off.
The first of the teams participating is the recently-crowned top flight champions Motorworx Valkyrs A.
After taking their first league title in 10 years two weeks ago, they will be keen to make it a double by taking home the cup.
Trying to stop the Peel side once again is Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
Having finished runners-up after losing to Valkyrs on the final day of the league season, the whites will be keen to return to winning ways in what is sure to be an incredible display of hockey.
A tier down in the Plate competition, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners are hoping to make it back-to-back finals wins after defeating Athena Healthcare Harlequins A last season.
Having lost out on promotion on goal difference, they will be hoping to end their season with some silverware. Trying to stop them are Motorworx Valkyrs C who, having enjoyed an encouraging season, will be hoping to cause an upset.
Capping off the knockout competitions is the Bowl which is played between the teams in Division Two.
After winning their league having not lost a single game Canaccord Genuity Vikings D will hope to cap off a fantastic season with another trophy.
Standing in their way are their biggest challengers in the division, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
Being a team designed to encourage youth development, Colts will be hoping to give their youngsters a confidence boost with what may be a hard-earned Bowl victory.
Under-15s League
Outside of the knockout games, the mixed season will be capped off next Thursday, December 14 as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and B will play the final game of the Under-15s League.
FIXTURES
@ the NSC
Saturday, December 9:
Mixed Cup final
1pmMotorworx Valkyrs A
vs Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A
Mixed Plate final
11amJ. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners
vs Motorworx Valkyrs C
Mixed Bowl final
3pmCanaccord Genuity
Vikings D vs Ramsey Crookall
Bacchas Colts
Thursday, December 14:
Under-15s League
7pmRamsey Crookall
Bacchas A vs Ramsey
Crookall Bacchas B