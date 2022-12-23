The shoot itself was held over three disciplines consisting of 20 double rise, 20 skeet doubles and 20 pro sporting, with 19 competitors taking part in very windy and cold conditions.
The joint leaders after the double rise were A class shooter Peter Kelly and John Moore with junior B class shooter Joe Faragher all on 16 points. The leading C class shooter was newcomer Will Challoner on 11.
The next discipline was skeet doubles and Moore was in the lead on his own in A class with 31 points, ahead of Jeff Corkill in second on 29 followed by Dave Corlett in third on 28. Leading B class was Will Rand on 28, with Mark Barnett and Joe Faragher joint second on 27.
There was a new leader in C class in junior Zack Bellhouse on 21, with Dave Morgan second on 18 and Brian Kelly in third place on 17.
The final discipline was pro sporting which was shot from one of the new shelters and saw Morgan finish third in C class on 25, with B. Kelly second place on 30 but taking C class with 34 was junior Zac.
Michael Cross finished third in B class on 42 points, with Rand taking second on 43 but pipping him by one point with a final total of 44 and top scoring in the pro sporting was Mark Barnett.
A shoot-off was required to decide third place in A class between Corlett and Paul Mihailovits who both scored 42, with the former winning by one point.
In second place on 43 was P. Kelly with Corkill taking first in A on 45 but the overall winner with 47 was Moore.
Results: Highgun - J. Moore 15DR, 16SD, 16PR=47. A Class 1, J. Corkill 13, 16, 216=45; 2, P. Kelly 15, 12, 16=43; 3, D. Corlett 12, 16, 14=42. B Class 1, M. Barnett 11, 16, 17=44; 2, W. Rand 13, 15, 15=43; 3, M. Cross 12, 14, 16=42. C Class 1, Z. Bellhouse 9, 12, 13=34; 2, B. Kelly 7, 10, 13=30; 3, D. Morgan 7, 11, 7=25.
A team event was also incorporated in the shoot and the winners were J. Faragher and J. Moore 89, with M. Barnett and M. Cross 86 taking second on countback from P. Kelly and W. Rand in third, with J. Corkill and Z. Bellhouse fourth on 79.
The range is open on Christmas Eve until 1pm, closed on Christmas Day then the main Xmas shoot sponsored by Top Spec Fencing takes place next Tuesday, December 27 over 50 single barrel DTL.
There will also be a non-members section over 25 targets for anybody that has not shot competition before.
The prizes will be presented at the Crosby Hotel after the meal - there are still a few places left for anybody that wishes to come along, contact Peter on 461203 for details.
Duty officers this Saturday are P. and B. Kelly.
Peter Kelly