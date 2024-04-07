More than 200 entries have been received for May’s Manx Rally.
Organisers Manx Auto Sport believe the figure might be a record for a special stage rally in the Isle of Man.
With 202 entries taken for 140 places it is probable that not every entrant will be accommodated on the May 10-11 event.
However, organisers have pledged that anyone who has entered but does not get a entry will be offered a guaranteed place on the Chris Kelly Memorial Rally, which will run to a similar format on September 13-14.
Event director Mark Ellison said: ‘We were expecting a strong demand for entries, but this has far exceeded even our most ambitious expectations.
‘We understand that people need to find out as quickly as possible if they have a place and we are working to do that.’
In the meantime, the organising team is still seeking support from marshals and timekeepers for the event and interested parties from the island or from the UK should email [email protected] for details of the travel and assistance packages available.
The event is a round of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, the Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship, the HRCR Stage Masters Challenge, the Mini Rally Challenge and the Manx Rally Championship.
The Manx Rally will run for two full days, covering around 130 stage miles.