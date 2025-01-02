A large number of at least 34 local runners are travelling to Blackburn this weekend to take part in the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships at Witton Park.
There are races for age groups from under-11 to veteran, along with a keenly-contested team element, in which Manx Harriers, in particular, usually feature quite prominently, although there is once again a strong trio of junior men from Northern AC.
The u13 to senior events count as Lancashire selection trials for the Inter-Counties championships at Nottingham in early March.
The action all takes part on Saturday, with the u11s race first at 11am in an event limited to the main field, which houses the start and finish area, essentially a public park. The other classes involves private farmland via a wooded area and includes the ascent of the famous curving ‘saucer’ hill and the long and often muddy descent through agricultural fields back down to the park.
Some areas often deteriorate to a mudbath, but with cold conditions forecast it could be quite firm underfoot.
The team contests are best three runners to score.
The locals known to be competing are as follows: Under-11 Boys (1.8km) - Leighton Curphey, Austin Quaye, Henry Quaye, Bobby Teare (all Manx Harriers). U11 Girls: Emira Bowden (MH), Maisy-Jo Faragher (MH). U13 Boys (3km): Seamus Hall, Billy McMullan, Rory Teare (all MH). U13 Girls: Elizabeth Clennell, Eve Martin, Mollie McMullan, Tara Nelson, Bella Quaye (all MH). U15 Boys (3.8km): Max Hammal (MH), Illiam Thomas (MH), Tim Perry (Northern AC), Harry Stennett (NAC). U15 Girls: Faith Teare (MH).
Junior Women (6.7km): Catherine Perry (NAC). Senior/Veteran Women (6.7km): Laura Dickinson (MH), Emma McMullan vet (MH), Hollie Quaye vet (MH), Gail Sheeley vet (MH). Junior Men (9.8km): Dom Dunwell, Sam Perry, Lucas Stennett (all NAC). Senior/Veteran Men (9.8km): Russell Collister vet, Andy Fox vet, John Halligan vet (MH), Jamie Hayes vet (MH), Chris Killey Sr, Paul Rodgers vet (all Manx Harriers) and Mark Teare (Manx Fell Runners).
David Griffiths will be reporting on the events for next week’s edition of the Manx Independent.
- Round three of the Group Eleven-sponsored cross-country league is scheduled for Sunday, January 12 at Crossags Farm, Ramsey, with the 2025 Isle of Man Cross-Country Championships over the QEII School course in Peel on Sunday, February 9.
- Round four of Northern AC’s Winter Road Running series is in Ramsey next Tuesday evening, January 7, from 6.45pm.
Sponsored by Hubpeople, the single-lapper is a fraction over one mile while the three-lapper is a measured 5km in total.
- The penultimate round of Western AC’s winter trail run series will take place on Sunday, January 19 over the Peel to St John’s steam heritage line, sponsored by Peel Fisheries Chippy.
Distances: age seven/eight 1km, nine to 12 2km, age 13+ 5km, age 16+ 10km. Registration opens at 9.15am at the Creek Inn, with the racing starting at 10 o’clock.
The final round will be on February 2.