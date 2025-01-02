Dom Dunwell is part of the Manx contingent that is competing in the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships in Blackburn this weekend. It's safe to say that he won't be wearing this dress that he donned in the New Year's Day Fell Race on Wednesday though! Pictured behind him is eventual fourth-placed finisher Sam Jones (No.129) and former professional cyclist Leon Mazzone (No.105) who was sixth (Photo: Callum Staley/CJS Photography) ( Callum Staley/CJS Photography )