A high number of locals are travelling to Blackburn this weekend to participate in the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships.
Potentially it could be the biggest-ever turnout of Manx athletes at the event, which is based once again at Witton Park.
David Griffiths has compiled the following list from various sources and says it’s a great chance for our athletes to compete at a higher level than our local league and test themselves against athletes from Blackburn, Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster & Morecambe, Rossendale, and many other clubs from around Lancashire.
The races for under-13s up to and including seniors are the selection trials for the Lancashire team that will compete at the annual Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championship in March. This year that event moves back to one of its former homes, Wollaton Park in Nottingham.
Many locals have represented Lancashire with great success over the years and the list for this weekend includes quality across all age groups from u11s to senior and veteran classes.
Manx Harriers has supported the event in numbers since it was first held in its current format in 1992, and Northern AC also has a party going as they have had for the past decade or so. There are IoM runners in all races except under-15 girls and u17 women.
This year’s championship marks 30 years since Manx Harriers first won the senior men’s team title. The victorious team back in 1994 was: Andy Fox, Paul Clarke, Steve Brennan, Chris Quine, Steve Partington and Peter Costley.
Full list of Isle of Man competitors - Under- 11 Boys: Leighton Curphey (Manx Harriers), Billy McMullan (MH), Austin Quaye (MH), Jack Teare (Northern AC), Leo Woodward (NAC).
U11 Girls: Elizabeth Clennell (MH), Maisy-Jo Faragher (MH), Eve Martin (MH), Mollie McMullan (MH), Tara Nelson (MH), Bella Quaye (MH), Megan Williamson (MH). U13 Boys: Corrie Brogan (MH), Seamus Hall (MH), Illiam Thomas (MH), Orry Teare (NAC). U13 Girls: Olivia Martin (Western AC).
U15 Boys: Max Hammal (MH), Harry Stennett (NAC), Zac Woodward (NAC). U17 Men: Dom Dunwell (NAC), Sam Perry (NAC), Lucas Stennett (NAC), Charlie Teare (NAC).
U17 Women, Junior/Senior/Veteran Women: Laura Dickinson Sen (MH), Rachael Franklin Sen (MH), Emma McMullan V45 (MH), Becky Watterson V35 (MH), Maddie McMullan U20 (NAC), Lottie Stennett U20 (NAC). Junior/Senior/Veteran Men: Alex Bell Sen (MH), Ryan Corrin U20 (MH), Gianni Epifani V50 (MH), Andrew Falconer V35 (MH), John Halligan V40 (MH), Jamie Hayes V40 (MH), Chris Killey Sen (MH), Ollie Lockley Sen (MH), Andy Watson V50 (MH), Matt Callister V45 (Manx Fell Runners), Alan Corlett Sen (Salford Harriers).