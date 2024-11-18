The end-of-season Moto43Duro event hosted by Peveril MCC at Knock Froy attracted a good entry of 64 riders on Saturday, including eight youths in a separate race.
Event organiser and red-hot favourite Daniel McCanney lived up to his billing and won the main 90-minute event by a safe margin from recent ISDE gold medallist Max Ingham on the same 250 Triumph he rode in Spain last month.
McCanney completed 15 laps on his 300cc Beta, squeezing in one more lap than Ingham and third-placed Juan Knight (Beta).
In what was the fifth year of the event, it was Danny’s fourth success - his brother Jamie won the inaugural event in 2022.
Newly-crowned motocross Centre champion Beau Brown, and the man who pipped him to the title in 2022, Gav Hunt, also completed 14 laps of the course on Saturday, along with teenager Jack Keenan.
David Knight held onto second place for the first lap, 19s down on McCanney, but then made a lengthy pit stop that dropped him way down the order.
The leading over-50 was Tim Dedman in 11th spot, followed by clubmen Harry Shand and Will Duggan. Tom Knight was the first trials bike rider in 15th. Leading female was Saskia Baxter in 28th spot.
The one-hour youth race was won by the on-form Harry Beattie on his 85cc Big-wheel Husqvarna from leading junior Abe Cain on a Small-wheel Gas Gas, both completing 11 laps of a tough course.
The extreme race at the end of the afternoon was concentrated on the back-end of Knock Froy, so didn’t go through the timing loop and was lap-scored manually. Five riders on enduro bikes and four on trials bikes tackled the super-tough course, but once again McCanney proved victorious from Juan and Tom Knight respectively.
RESULTS
Adult race: 1, Daniel McCanney (15 laps) 1hr 34min 31sec; 2, Max Ingham (14) 1:32.15; 3, Juan Knight (14) 1:33.40; 4, Beau Brown (14) 1:33.55; 5, Gavin Hunt (14) 1:34.43; 6, Jack Keenan (14) 1:34.43; 7, Craig Norrey (13); 8, Jack Collins (13); 9, Orry Millward (12); 10, Ryan Cringle (12); 11, Tim Dedman (12); 12, Harry Shand (12); 13, Will Duggan (11); 14, Martin Corkish (11); 15, Thomas Knight (11); 16, Peter Beaumont (11); 17, Harry Kampz (11); 18, Stanley Cubbon (10); 19, Kieran Ackers (10); 20, Eric Herdman (10); 21, Ryan Davis (10); 22, Conor Cummins (10); 23, Niall McCanney (10); 24, Alex Bottomley (10); 25, David Salkeld (10); 26, Luke Smithx (9); 27, James Marshall (9); 28, Saskia Baxter (9); 29, Dan Oates (9); 30, Carl Wynne-Smythe (9); 31, Dom Kelly (9); 32, Joseph Cannan (9); 33, Summer Peters (9); 34, Steven Asbridge (9); 35, Steven Bannister (9); 36, David Knight (8); 37, Harvey Harman (8); 38, Stephen Farrell (7); 39, Peter Kermeen (6); 40, Michael Taylor (6); 41, Dean Ball (6); 42, Shantelle Thorpe (6); 43, Luke Tunney (6); 44, Gary Leach (5); 45, Matthew Quayle (5); 46, Ryan Herdman (4); 47, Alexandra Pressly (4); 48, James Richmond (4); 49, Grant Harman (4); 50, Jacob Wilson (3); 51, Ruairi McGovern (3); 52, Sophie Madey (3); 53, Mathew Asbridge (2); 54, Martin Goldie; 55, Geoff Haywood; 56, Peter Gray (all one lap).
Youth race: 1, Harry Beattie (11 laps) 1hr 01m 17s; 2, Abe Cain (11) 1:04.11; 3, Leo Gray (10); 4, Oliver Herdman (10); 5, Archie Kaniewski (9); 6, Connor Madsen-Mygdal (7); 7, Thomas Clague (6); 8, Finley Knight (5). Manx Timing Solutions