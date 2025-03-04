Continuing his run of form on the new 450 Honda, Liam Smith took first blood in the 2025 ACU Centre motocross championship at Ballagarraghyn near Jurby on Sunday.
On a day when no fewer than 42 adults took to the line, plus another 25 in the youth classes, the Manx MX (Isle of Man Schoolboy MCC) event arguably saw the best quality line-up in a local motocross for several years.
Consequently, the race honours were evenly spread in the adult A Group. Jack Keenan - also on a recently-acquired 450 (Kawasaki) - rode well to win race one from Smith and namesake Liam Crellin, with recent former champions Ryan Cringle and Danny McCanney next.
Beau Brown got off to the worst possible start in his first defence of the Manx title, crashing on the first corner and eventually coming home seventh.
He then suffered a small electrical problem with his H&H Motorcycles Yamaha 250 and had to ride a 250cc two-stroke for the rest of the meeting.
Brown was third and second in the remaining two races behind Crellin and McCanney in race two, when Keenan’s Kwacka slowed after a stone got caught up in his rear wheel, dropping him down to ninth.
Crellin - fresh from a week’s training in Belgium - looked best placed to take the overall win on his new 450 Yamaha, but could only manage sixth in the final race which went to Smith from Brown, Keenan, McCanney and Ryan Cringle, who was baulked by a lapped rider in the closing stages of race two, dropping him to fourth.
Then he was sat on Smith’s rear-wheel going into the final lap of race three when the front wheel of his KTM washed out and he came off.
With over-50s Graeme Saunders and Martin Corkish moving up into the A Group, Orry Millward was top dog in B Group from Aaron Watson and Tom Brouch, while Harry Beattie dominated the 125s from Callum Christian.
Harry Beattie won all three youth 125cc races in fine style on his dayglow yellow Husqvarna.
The 85 Big-Wheel class saw some very good racing, but it was Marley Meechan who came out on top in all three from Riley Faragher and Jake Kelly.
Marley’s younger brother Maverick took all three 65cc races, as did Blayze Turner in the Autos and the unrivalled Jason Keig in the Small-wheel 85s.
The next motocross is at West Kimmeragh, Bride on Sunday, March 23.
RESULTS
Autos: 1, Blayze Turner 135; 2, Stan Cain 126; 3, Seb Havard-Inman 120. 65cc: 1, Maverick Meechan 199; 2, Elijah Corrin 133; 3, Mieszco M 120.
85 SW: Jason Keig 135. 85cc Big-Wheel: 1, Marley Meechan 135; 2, Riley Faragher 121; 3, Jake Kelly 119; 4, Noah Cooke 118; 5, Leo Gray 113; 6, Logan Muncaster 108; 7, Alfie Phillips 105; 8, George Watterson 102; 9, Joseph Williams 98; 10, Isaac Artus 97.
125cc: 1, Harry Beattie 135; 2, Callum Christian 126; 3, Louis Piggin 115; 4, Jacob Wilson 115; 5, Joe Cannan 112; 6, George Kinnish 110; 7, Olly Rungle 106; 8, Theo Millward 68.
Adult A Group: 1, Liam Smith 124;2, Liam Crellin 121; 3, Jack Keenan 118; 4, Beau Brown 117; 5, Daniel McCanney 117; 6, Ryan Cringle 113; 7, Tom Lee 102; 8, Jamie Cringle 102; 9, Dave Curtis 98; 10, Jake Henry 97; 11, Harry Shand 94; 12, Ethan Blackley 92; 13, Lewis Howland 84; 14, Josh Blackley 84; 15, Graeme Saunders 82; 16, Callum Purves 81; 17, Martin Corkish 78. Adult B: 1, Orry Millward 135; 2, Aaron Watson 122; 3, Tom Brouch 116; 4, Jay Lamb 112; 5, Niall McCanney 112; 6, Adrian Smith 102; 7, Brendan Fargher 102; 8, Nathan Kelly 97; 9, Aaron Hislop 91, 10, Aiden Forsythe 91; 11, Frankie Sansbury 89; 12, Callum Cowley 88; 13, Jay Page 87; 14, Harry Kampz 85; 15, Tyler Shannon 82; 16, Gio Piras 73; 17, Zevi Sansbury 71; 18, Kyle Batty 70; 19, Alex Trafford 68; 20, Charlie Dickinson 53; 21, Simon Bottomley 52; 22, Chris Dentith 43; 23, Craig Shannon 42; 24, Carl Wynne-Smythe 25, 25, D. Corrin 19.