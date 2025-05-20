Rigaux was able to fix his machine and was therefore ready to do battle in the final 12-lap event. Again, Meechan got a rocket start off the line and dominated in the early laps. Rigaux’s machine was not fully sorted and, when lying second, the bike stopped a few yards from the finish line. He quickly jumped off the bike and began to push for the line, but Venus swooped by to pip him on the finishing stripe, with Meechan completing a hat-trick of wins.