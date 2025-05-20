Round three of the 2025 Jurby MRSports Championship was held in glorious sunshine at the JCK Kart Track, Jurby on Sunday.
It was again the Bregazzi brothers, Chuck and Wig, together with defending champion Tom ‘Tweeks’ Dawson who dominated proceedings in the 110cc class, the only three riders to break sub one-minute lap barrier.
In heat one Wig led off the line from fastest qualifier Dawson and managed to maintain a narrow advantage throughout the race, with Dawson having to settle for second a bike length behind. Down on power, Chuck was third some 3.5 seconds behind the leading duo.
After a race-long dice, a very determined Jim Davidson held off Alastair Beattie for an excellent fourth spot. Nigel Woods was the leading rider home in the C90 class, followed by Tom Callister.
It was the same again in heat two as Wig led off the line from Dawson and brother Chuck. On lap three at the Hairpin section, Dawson grabbed the lead and a couple of laps later Chuck moved ahead of his brother who was having problems staying with the leading duo.
It was clear that Chuck, having found the speed he was lacking in heat one, had the fastest bike in the race and, seizing his opportunity, dived inside Dawson at the Hairpin section on lap nine and held on for the win, with Wig third spot.
On this occasion, the more experienced Beattie in fourth got the better of Davidson, with Johannes van de Pol sixth. Nigel Woods in seventh and Robbie Lace in eighth taking first and second in the C90 class respectively.
On to the final and, with one win apiece for the Bregazzi brothers, could Dawson spoil their party?
He once again powered off the line with the Bregazzi brothers in pursuit. On lap two, with a sheer burst of speed Chuck passed Wig on the bottom straight and set about hunting down Dawson, making his move at the entrance to the banked ‘Bombhole’ section at the end of lap four.
The ‘Foxdale Flyer’, Chuck, held on for the race win despite determined efforts from a hard-riding Dawson and Wig - having tinkered with his settings - some eight seconds further back in third.
Overall, Dawson retains his championship lead over Chuck but it is now reduced to five points.
After another race-long dice, it was Beattie in fourth from Davidson fifth and Woods sixth taking the C90 class win from Lace in eighth place.
The eagerly-anticipated battle between Jack Meechan and Terry-John Rigaux in the senior pitbike open class did not go exactly to expectations.
As the four-rider field blasted off the line in heat one, it was Meechan who was pushing at the front for the 10 laps. Both Meechan and Rigaux traded fastest laps throughout but in the closest finish it was Meechan who took first blood by a mere 1.920s.
Jack Meechan put in the fastest lap of the day in the class with 52.288 secs, an average speed of more than 68mph. A slow-starting Patrick Venus pulled past Aaron Craine to take third in heat one.
By the second heat, the prospect of a good battle was high but mechanical issues intervened and Rigaux coasted to a halt. This left young Meechan to romp home a full 10 seconds clear of Craine.
Rigaux was able to fix his machine and was therefore ready to do battle in the final 12-lap event. Again, Meechan got a rocket start off the line and dominated in the early laps. Rigaux’s machine was not fully sorted and, when lying second, the bike stopped a few yards from the finish line. He quickly jumped off the bike and began to push for the line, but Venus swooped by to pip him on the finishing stripe, with Meechan completing a hat-trick of wins.
In the pitbike 140cc class, ran as a separate race on this occasion, young Sean Crone made a return to the JCK Kart Track having previously raced in the junior class.
His progress to racing full-size bikes at ARA meetings meant he was in a class of his own speed-wise and dominated all three races, taking a clean sweep of class wins.
Series points leader Jed Scott had a problematic day battling on track with the current 140cc champion, Scott Compsty.
Scott’s bike went off song in heat one, forcing him to make repairs and return to finish in seventh place.
By heat two the clash between the two of them resumed and a dash for the line saw a very close finish 0.004 secs in favour of Compsty, the closest finish seen at the circuit for some time. The 140cc class belonged to Crone for the day.
Once again, four young riders lined up for the junior pitbikes in the sunshine. Championship leader Billy Kneen, fastest in qualifying, was determined to extend his overall lead of 12 points over Connor Percival.
On this occasion it was young Toby Melvin who was Kneen’s main challenger as an unusually subdued performance from Percival with some poor starts meant he was off the pace throughout the day.
Heat one was a cracking contest between Kneen and Melvin: following a clean getaway, Kneen looked confident but, with his finest display on the JCK Kart Track to date, Melvin passed Kneen on the fastest corner just after the start/finish line and took control of the race.
Try as he might, Kneen couldn’t get the better of Melvin who held for a well-deserved win by 0.6 seconds.
Lining up for heat two, Kneen knew he had a battle on his hands. Getting off the line superbly though, he was never headed as Melvin simply had no reply to Kneen who cruised to a four-second victory.
With one win apiece, the final was going to determine who would take the spoils. With the lead swapping to and fro as the two riders put on a fabulous display of controlled aggressive riding, the more experienced Kneen just managed to hold on for a one-second victory over Melvin to further increase his championship lead.
Percival and Harry Warby had their own private battles in each race, with Percival taking three third places.
- The next round is the post-TT meeting on Sunday, June 9 which usually produces the largest crowd of the season (weather permitting) and additional UK and overseas competitors.
Practice gets underway at 10am - free admission, full race commentary and catering van on site.
PAUL COPPARELLI AND PETER MYLCREEST