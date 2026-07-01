Injured TT rider Jamie Cringle has been transferred back to hospital in Merseyside after he developed an infection in his back.
The 28-year-old Manxman, who came off his bike at Union Mills Post Office during the event’s second Supersport race on June 5, was flown back to the island on June 20 to continue his recovery from the injuries sustained to his back and leg after having surgery on significant injuries to his back and leg at Aintree Hospital.
Cringle was actually discharged from Noble’s Hospital on Friday, but was readmitted on Saturday evening because of the infection before being transferred back to Walton on Monday.
Posting an update on social media page on Tuesday, Jamie said: ‘Hi everyone just thought I’d give a quick update on my condition.
‘On Friday evening I managed to get discharged from Noble’s, unfortunately this only lasted just over 24 hours as we realised my back had got infected and had a hole in it so I spent from Saturday evening to Monday back in Noble’s.
‘Unfortunately I had to be transferred back to Walton yesterday.
‘I’m still waiting to see what they’re going to do, it could either be a long time here or could be a few days hopefully find more out soon.
‘Other than that my body is getting stronger and some things are becoming easier, just struggling with my breathing once I’m sat up in a chair.’
An online fundraiser set-up to aid the self-employed plumber has raised more than £47,000.
Jamie added: ‘Big thanks to everyone who has donated and that still is - it means a lot to me. I will keep you all posted when I know more.’