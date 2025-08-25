The rearranged Lightweight Classic TT has been rearranged once more after it was red flagged less than 15 minutes in.
The first Classic TT race of the week was moved forward from Wednesday with organisers worried by the impact the unsettled weather forecast for later in the week will have on the remaining race schedule.
However, hopes of getting it run in the dry, sunny if windy conditions of Monday evening were dashed with two incidents in different parts of the Mountain Course in quick succession.
Andy Whale came off at Glen Helen, while Dan Hanby crashed at Ballagarey on the opening lap of the race which started at 5.30pm.
Whale was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital, but was reported as conscious and talking.
Hanby was reported as ‘ok’ and was taken to Noble’s by ambulance for further checks.
Initially organisers had hoped to restart the Lightweight contest at 7pm, but after meeting with the teams and competitors it was decided to postpone the race to another day because of the time required to restart with the daylight beginning to fade.
Despite a good forecast for tomorrow, it was later confirmed that Tuesday’s contingency road closure wouldn’t be used.
A further updated schedule for the rest of the week will be released by midday on Tuesday.