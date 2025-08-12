Knock Froy in Santon was the venue for the final two rounds of the ACU OSET TrialGB Youth British Championship last weekend.
Organised jointly by Peveril Motorcycle Club and the IoM Youth Trials Club, a total of 61 young riders entered, including 15 locals, each tackling three laps of 10 sections each day - a variation of natural and man-made terrain.
The Trial 4Y Debutant Class saw local boys Artie Quayle, Spencer Richardson, Harry Luton, Oliver Clague, Jackson Madigan and Kai Lund all riding their battery-powered OSETs, while Baye Franklin of Sulby rode out of class on a small-wheel 80cc Beta. All were riding their first events at national level.
Trial 3Y Boys included Daryl Cain who took eighth place on Saturday and seventh on Sunday, finishing eighth in the overall championship over the six rounds, won by Vaughn Harland of Scarborough.
Local girl Alessandra Beaumont, who showed determination all year riding her 80cc Beta in the Trial 3Y class, placed third both days to secure the same position overall in the championship. The class title was decided in Sunday’s last round when Maisie Danes took the tie-decider from Harper Oliver after both finished on equal points.
Danny Cain rode the highly competitive Trial 2Y Boys category, finishing 12th on Saturday and 11th on Sunday for 15th in the final championship won by Joshua Tate.
Riding out of class in T2Y Foundation on their 125cc machines over the weekend were local boys Oliver Sidebottom and Carter Cubbon. Oliver won both days, dropping 31 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday, Carter runner-up on each occasion with 56 and 32 marks respectively.
Clodagh Higgins rounded off the championship strongly with wins on both days in the T2Y Foundation Girls’ class, dropping 22 marks on Saturday, more than halving the score of runner-up Daisy Brooks, then similarly 26 to Daisy’s 53 marks on Sunday.
It meant that Clodagh completed the six round series unbeaten to take the British championship title at the age of 10 - her third national title. Daisy was runner-up in the championship with Celeste Phipps third and Ellyn Welch fourth.
Riding the Aspire Boys class was Harrison Doyle who only entered the final two rounds on his home patch. He nevertheless had impressive rides throughout the weekend, finishing fifth on Saturday and seventh on Sunday.
Although she was the only competitor in the Aspire Girls’ class last weekend, 14-year-old Lily Butterworth had produced strong rides throughout the season and went into the weekend leading the championship. She ultimately took the overall title from Scarlett Collins and Lily Wright.
Both clubs wish to thank all the observers and helpers for being a huge part of a very successful event.
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP
It’s not so long since Kaytlyn Adshead was taking part in the British Girls Youth Trials Championship.
Last weekend she had two podium finishes in round two of the European Women’s Trials Championship at Ale, north of Gothenburg in Sweden.
On Saturday the Team Sherco UK rider was third behind Italy’s Alesia Bacchetta (Gas Gas) and France’s Alycia Soyer (TRRS) with only a handful of marks covering the top three.
The Glen Maye teenager improved to second on Sunday, again behind Bacchetta with Martina Gallieni (Sherco) third.
Adshead is now heading to the Czech Republic for round three this weekend.
